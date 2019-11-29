Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun Takes Five Wickets in an Over Against Haryana

Karnataka fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun achieved the remarkable feat of picking up five wickets in just one over, including a hat-trick in the first innings of his team’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final against Haryana.

Cricketnext Staff |November 29, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Mithun was not having the best time with the ball, giving away as many as 37 runs in his first three overs. But he came back in the final over of his spell, taking four wickets off the first four balls of the over.

He first dismissed Himanshu Rana (61 off 34 balls), then took out another set batsman Rahul Tewatia (32 off 20 balls) off the second ball. Sumit Kumar and Amit Mishra followed, both for ducks.

Mithun then bowled wide and gave away a single before dismissing Jayant Yadav off the last ball of the innings for a caught behind. He ended with figures of 5-39 as Haryana ended their innings at 194/8.

Bangladesh bowler Al Amin Hossain is the only other bowler to have taken five wickets in an over in a T20 match, which he did six years ago.

With the hat-trick, Mithun also achieved the feat of being the first player to take a hat-trick in all three of India’s domestic tournaments – the Ranji Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also took a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final for Karnataka this year.​

