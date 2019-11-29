Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun Takes Five Wickets in an Over Against Haryana
Karnataka fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun achieved the remarkable feat of picking up five wickets in just one over, including a hat-trick in the first innings of his team’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final against Haryana.
