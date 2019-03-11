Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Chawla Picks Three as Gujarat Thrash Railways

Loading...
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Railways were bowled out for just 110 with Harsh Tyagi’s unbeaten 32 providing some respectability to the total. Tyagi hit three sixes and two fours in his innings.
Gujarat had the perfect start as Arzan Nagwaswalla struck on the first delivery of the game to send back opener Mrunal Devdhar for a duck. Chawla was well supported by the other bowlers, with Tejas Patel (1/24), Karan Patel (1/23) and Hemang Patel (1/17) all among the wickets.
Gujarat suffered an early hiccup in chase as skipper Priyank Panchal was dismissed for a first ball duck by Anureet Singh, but then Parthiv Patel and Piyush Tanwar put together a 69-run stand for the second wicket. Tanwar stayed unbeaten on 55 as Gujarat reached the target in just 14.1 overs.
Gujarat will be facing Bengal while Railways will take on Maharashtra in their final super league game. Railways are now out of contention with three losses in three games, while Gujarat will need a big win and also want other results to go their way if they are to make it to the final.
First Published: March 11, 2019, 1:01 PM IST