Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final, Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score: Washington Gets Padikkal

WICKET! Washington gets Padikkal with a beauty. Loopy ball, pitches on middle and turns to hit off stump. Padikkal played all around it without any footwork. Padikkal 32 off 23, Karnataka 87 for 3.
19:28 (IST)
Wickets at one end don't affect Devdutt Padikkal. He slams Washington for a six and a four in an over. Karnataka are 57 for 2 after the Power Play. Strong start, that!
19:20 (IST)
ASHWIN ON A HAT TRICK! Mayank Agarwal gone for a first ball duck. Flighted ball, Agarwal flicks and gets a leading edge back to the bowler. Ashwin sets off on a run, Karnataka in trouble suddenly.
19:19 (IST)
R Ashwin strikes! Rahul had hit a huge six in the first ball of the fifth over, but Ashwin has his revenge immediately. Pulls back the length, Rahul mistimes the lofted shot to long on where M Ashwin takes a good catch. Karnataka 39/1.
18:56 (IST)
Pitch report: It's going to be a belter, says Amol Muzumdar. That automatically means advantage Karnataka. Expect KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal to get going!
18:49 (IST)
Tamil Nadu's strength lies in their spin attack. Sai Kishore, Siddharth, R Ashwin and M Ashwin form a four-spin unit, but will they get assistance from the pitch? They have thrived on spin friendly wickets but that might not be the case today. Let's see how the pitch plays out.
18:40 (IST)
Big blow for Karnataka that Mithun won't play. He has back spasms. Remember, Mithun got five wickets in an over in the semifinal against Haryana.
18:33 (IST)
Tamil Nadu win toss and opt to bowl first.
Dinesh Karthik: There's dew, and we're looking to make use of that. Today is a final, two good teams playing against each other. It should be a good match. Same team as the semifinal.
Manish Pandey: At the back of your head you think about it (dominance over TN) but today is a new day. We have to execute our game plan. Our batting has been doing well, it's not just one or two guys but the whole team. Even the bowling department has done well. Similar game plans today. Abhimanyu Mithun injured himself in the last minute, and J Suchith plays.
18:19 (IST)
Quite a few stars in both sides. Karnataka have KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Karun Nair, apart from an upcoming star in Devdutt Padikkal. TN have Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Vijay Shankar, while left-arm spinners Sai Kishore and M Siddharth have made their mark too. Expect a cracking contest.
18:16 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. It's Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu yet again, in a repeat of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. Karnataka won that game, a little over a month ago. They also defeated TN in the SMA trophy earlier, which gives them the edge. Can TN change the trend?
19:38 (IST)
Manish Pandey struggled to rotate strike for a brief time, but puts all that behind with a smashing straight hit off M Ashwin. Over the sightscreen for six.
19:31 (IST)
Ashwin completes his spell for 4-0-34-2. Karnataka going strong despite the two wickets, mainly thanks to Padikkal.
19:17 (IST)
Out of the ground! Padikkal plays an incredible pick up shot and sends Natarajan over deep square leg. Huge six that, and Karnataka are on a roll. As expected.
19:15 (IST)
A tough chance dropped at point. KL Rahul lucky. M Siddharth cannot bend down in time as Rahul plays a cut. These half chances could prove costly for TN.
19:12 (IST)
Rahul is keen on targeting Ashwin, gets another boundary in the over by going over covers. Karnataka 22/0 in 3.
19:08 (IST)
A decent over from T Natarajan but he spoils it with a wide boundary down leg side. Karnataka 14/0 in 2.
19:03 (IST)
Rahul begins with a boundary before Ashwin pulls things back a little. Good start for Karnataka, 8/0 in 1.
19:00 (IST)
R Ashwin opening the attack for Tamil Nadu. KL Rahul on strike.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final, Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score: Washington Gets Padikkal
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
19:38 (IST)
Manish Pandey struggled to rotate strike for a brief time, but puts all that behind with a smashing straight hit off M Ashwin. Over the sightscreen for six.
19:31 (IST)
Ashwin completes his spell for 4-0-34-2. Karnataka going strong despite the two wickets, mainly thanks to Padikkal.
