Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Iyer, Deshpande Star for Mumbai; Saha Fails Again

Mumbai paceman Tushar Deshpande, who lost his mother on Tuesday but decided to continue playing in the T20 tournament, was the one who put the brakes on Delhi while bowling first. The 23-year-old paceman was the pick of the bowlers on the day claiming 4/19, including two scalps in his opening over.
Delhi had recovered well after losing opener Hiten Dalal (4) early through a 58-run stand for the second wicket between Dhruv Shorey (33 off 32 balls) and wicket-keeper Unmukt Chand (22 off 24 balls). Deshpande forced Chand to drag the ball onto his stumps off his third delivery and then dismissed Delhi skipper Nitish Rana off the very next ball, popping up a catch to Jay Bista at gully.
Shorey departed in the next over as Delhi slid to 66/4 in the 12th over. Lalit Yadav (33 off 23 balls) and Himmat Singh (24 off 23 balls) started another repair job, putting on 56 runs for the fifth wicket. It was Deshpande again who broke this critical stand, Yadav top-edging a pull-shot to square-leg.
There was some debate over the dismissal as third umpire called Yadav back to check for a no-ball after he had already crossed the boundary line but replays showed it was a fair delivery. Deshpande then added the scalp of Subodh Bhati (8) as Delhi were restricted to 144/7 in their allotted overs.
Mumbai also got off to a wobbly start. India opener Prithvi Shaw’s torrid run continued as he tried to loft Delhi speedster Navdeep Saini over the in-field only to sky the ball to Lalit Yadav at mid-on and departed for just three.
Skipper Iyer and other opener Jay Bista (39 off 33 balls) adopted a cautious approach for the first 10 overs, as Mumbai reached 59/1. But Mumbai upped the tempo once Bista departed. No. 4 batsman Surya Kumar Yadav put urgency into the innings scoring 42 off 26 balls.
With 39 needed off the final four overs, Iyer also took the aggressive route and completed his fifty off the final ball of the 19th over which also brought up the win for Mumbai.
Karnataka continue winning march
After their impressive start on Friday, Karnataka etched out a hard-fought 10-run win in their second Group B match over Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Karnataka bowlers R. Vinay Kumar (2/24), medium-pacer V. Koushik (3/22) and off-spinner J. Suchith (2/19) were the architects of this close win for the Ranji Trophy semifinalists.
Batting first, none of the Karnataka batsmen were able to capitalise on their starts and were restricted to 149/6 by UP. Opener Rohan Kadam (35 off 30 balls) was the top-scorer while India opener Mayank Agarwal (33 off 27 balls) was also impressive in a 60-run stand for the second wicket.
UP left-arm spinner Ankit Chaudhary (1/26) got the prised scalp of Agarwal in the 13th over as Karnataka stumbled to 88/3. Karun Nair (21), skipper Manish Pandey (22) and Manoj Bhandage (25) put up useful scores without going big as UP bowlers kept Karnataka under check.
UP skipper Akshdeep Nath got his team off to a solid start, scoring 46 off 41 balls at the top of the order. Karnataka, though, tightened the screws once Nath was dismissed in the 14th over.
UP needed 22 to win off the last two overs but former captain Vinay Kumar picked up a couple of wickets and gave away only eight runs in the penultimate over to complicate the task for UP. With 14 required off the final over, Koushik just gave away three runs and picked up a couple of wickets as well to seal the win.
Karnataka are now on the top of Group B with eight points in two games while Mumbai have managed to claw their way back with four points in two ties. Defending champions Delhi are at the bottom of the table with two losses in two games.
Bengal falter against Maharashtra
Maharashtra put up a highly efficient display to thrash Bengal by seven wickets in their opening Super League Group A encounter on Saturday morning.
Wriddhiman Saha’s modest run in the tournament continued as the Bengal wicketkeeper fell for his second successive duck in the Super League stage. Saha dragged an innocuous-looking delivery from Maharashtra’s Samad Fallah back on to his stumps off just his second delivery in the opening over.
Former Delhi Daredevils medium pacer Dominic Muthuswami then struck twice in the second over to dismiss Shreevats Goswami (1) and in-form batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) to reduce Bengal to 3/3.
With Bengal reeling at 25/5 with Vivek Singh (1) and Ritwick Chowdhary (4) also departing early, skipper Manoj Tiwary had no option but to dig in and play a cautious innings. Tiwary was sedate in his knock of 41 off 44 balls and put on 55 runs for the sixth wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed.
Ahmed top-scored for Bengal with an unbeaten 60 off 44 balls slamming two sixes and five fours to prop up the lower-order and carry Bengal to 138/7. For Maharashtra, Muthuswami was the pick of the bowlers with 3/15 in his spell of four overs while left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachchav claimed 2/34.
Chasing a modest 139 to win, Maharashtra skipper Rahul Tripathi led from the front with an unbeaten 60 off 46 balls which included nine fours. Tripathi was watchful while Ruturaj Gaikwad (20 off 11 balls) and Rohit Motwani (36 off 24 balls) opened up from the other end to set up Maharashtra’s comprehensive win.
Bengal now have 4 points from two games with a win and a loss while Maharashtra are also on four points after a win in their opening match.
Brief Scores:
Bengal 138/7 lost to Maharashtra 139/3 in 17.1 overs
Delhi 144/7 lost to Mumbai 148/2 in 19 overs
Karnataka 149/6 bt Uttar Pradesh 139/8
First Published: March 9, 2019, 6:21 PM IST