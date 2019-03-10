Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka, Bengal Register Big Wins, Maharashtra Win Thriller

Loading...
Koushik and KC Cariappa shared seven wickets between them to help set up a comfortable eight-wicket win for Karnataka over Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Super League game at Emerald High School Ground, Indore on Sunday (March 10).
Medium pacer Koushik bagged 4 for 19 from 4 overs while spinner Cariappa picked 3 for 15, as Delhi were restricted to just 109 for 9 in their 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair then scored 40s to help Karnataka chase down the target in 15.3 overs.
Delhi were asked to bat first and were rocked early by twin double strikes, once each by Koushik and Cariappa. Koushik had Unmukt Chand and Himmat Singh off successive balls in the sixth over before Cariappa removed Dhruv Shorey and Varun Sood off consecutive balls in the next.
It left Delhi reeling at 26 for 5 in the seventh over, after which Nitish Rana (37) and Lalit Yadav (33) revived the innings with a 54-run stand for the sixth wicket.
However, another lower order collapse ensued and Delhi could manage just 109.
Karnataka lost opener Rohit Kadam for a duck in the second over but the small target meant they had no issues. BR Sharath scored 26 off 15 to set up the chase after which Agarwal (43 off 47) and Nair (42 off 23) took them home.
Bengal v Jharkhand
A 50-ball 86 by Shreevats Goswami that followed a complete bowling effort helped Bengal beat Jharkhand by eight wickets at the Holkar stadium in Indore.
Opting to bowl first, Bengal restricted Jharkhand to 126 for 9 in 20 overs with off-spinner Writtick Chatterjee (3 for 12), left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (2 for 21) and medium pacer Akash Deep (2 for 24) among the wickets.
Five of Jharkhand's top six scored double digits but Bengal kept striking regularly to keep them in check. Anukul Roy, the No. 6, was the highest scorer with an unbeaten 37 off 25.
Bengal chased down the target in just 13 overs with Goswami and Wriddhiman Saha (24 off 16) adding 67 for the opening stand in just 40 balls. Goswami scored 12 fours and a six in his knock as Bengal won comfortably.
Vidarbha v Uttar Pradesh
Shrikant Wagh and Akshay Karnewar picked up two wickets each as Vidarbha beat Uttar Pradesh by 10 runs in a low-scoring encounter at Emerald High School in Indore.
UP opted to bowl first and restricted Vidarbha to 143 for 7 in 20 overs. However, they managed just 133 for 9 in their reply, slipping from a strong position of 80 for 3 in 11 overs.
Opener Upendra Yadav gave UP a quick start with 26 off 11. They scored more than 50 in the Power Play but also lost three wickets. UP's collapse started when captain Akshdeep Nath fell to Ravi Jangid in the 11th over. Karnewar then struck twice, and UP lost momentum to fall 10 short.
Earlier, Vidarbha posted more than 140 with opener Atharwa Taide top scoring with a 37-ball 41. Jitesh Sharma, the other opener, and No. 3 Shalabh Shrivastava too scored 20s, before a late cameo from Jangid (19* off 10) lifted them past 140.
Maharashtra v Gujarat
An unbeaten 29-ball 39 from Azim Kazi and 17-ball 35 from Divyang Himganekar helped Maharashtra beat Gujarat by four wickets in a tightly contested match at Holkar stadium.
Gujarat scored 143 for 9 in 20 overs, with Chirag Gandhi top scoring with a 40-ball 35 from No. 5. Himganekar had done well with the ball too, picking up 2 for 23 from four overs.
Maharashtra were struggling at 86 for 6 in the 15th over of the chase when Kazi and Himganekar got together. They grabbed the momentum away from Gujarat in the death overs stringing together an unbroken stand of 63 in just 32 balls to give their side a thrilling win.
First Published: March 10, 2019, 2:24 PM IST