Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Karnataka, Mumbai Start Favourites in Super League Stage

The Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2019 begins on Thursday, following the conclusion of the marathon group stage.
The Super League stage will see the top 10 teams from the group stage fighting for four sports in the semifinal. The teams are Jharkhand, Mumbai, Baroda, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.
The 10 teams are split into two groups, with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Mumbai, Punjab and Jharkhand in one set while Baroda, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi are in the other.
The top two sides from each group will make it to the semifinal. All matches from the Super League stage will the final, on December 1, will be held in Surat.
Karnataka, the defending champions, as always begin as favourites. They have a squad filled with experience in Manish Pandey and KL Rahul, and also youth in Devdutt Padikkal. The left-handed opener has been in prime form this season, and has extended it to the T20 tournament where he has scored 303 runs from six innings including a century and two fifties. He's the third highest scorer in the tournament and the highest among the teams in the Super League stage. Shreyas Gopal has been in form with the ball, picking up 13 wickets. Karnataka come into thie stage having won five of their six group matches; their loss to Baroda ended their 15-match winning streak in the format, a record among teams from India.
Mumbai will be strong contenders too; they have Shreyas Iyer in their side now, and also will be boosted by the return of Prithvi Shaw after the doping ban. Shaw made a half-century in his comeback game and signaled that his bat will do the talking, and Mumbai would want just that. They have been led by Suryakumar Yadav, who has a strike rate of 158 with 208 runs from six innings, and Aditya Tare who has made 301 runs from seven innings at a strike rate above 140. Barring their shock loss to Meghalaya, Mumbai won six of their seven games from Group D.
The other team to watch out for would be Tamil Nadu. Led by Dinesh Karthik, they have been in fine form this season beginning with the Vijay Hazare Trophy where they were runner-up to champions Karnataka. Karthik has been in prime form with the bat himself, scoring 200 runs in the middle order from four innings at a strike rate close to 150 while Sai Kishore and T Natarajan have shared bulk of the bowling successes with 12 wickets each. Tamil Nadu too lost only one of their six matches, but the tougher test starts now given they are in the tougher group too.
Baroda's charge has been led by left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala, who has 15 wickets from six matches. Haryana's Harshal Patel too is in the top five wicket takers' list, with 13 scalps from 7 matches. Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaekwad has been in fine form with the bat, scoring 386 runs from 7 innings with three half-centuries.
Rajasthan, meanwhile, have the services of Deepak Chahar who has made it a habit to get wickets in bulk. Following his hat-trick against Bangladesh in the third T20I, Chahar has picked 10 wickets for Rajasthan in just four matches.
Delhi have a star player in Shikhar Dhawan, but he is yet to fire big. He has 0, 9, 19 and 35 in four matches so far and will look to improve on that in the Super League.
The players would also be looking at the rest of the tournament as an audition for the IPL auction, which is to be held next month.
