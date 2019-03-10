Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka Overpower Delhi by Seven Wickets

Loading...
Medium pacer Koushik bagged 4 for 19 from 4 overs while spinner Cariappa picked 3 for 15, as Delhi were restricted to just 109 for 9 in their 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair then scored 40s to help Karnataka chase down the target in 15.3 overs.
Delhi were asked to bat first and were rocked early by twin double strikes, once each by Koushik and Cariappa. Koushik had Unmukt Chand and Himmat Singh off successive balls in the sixth over before Cariappa removed Dhruv Shorey and Varun Sood off consecutive balls in the next.
It left Delhi reeling at 26 for 5 in the seventh over, after which Nitish Rana (37) and Lalit Yadav (33) revived the innings with a 54-run stand for the sixth wicket.
However, another lower order collapse ensued and Delhi could manage just 109.
Karnataka lost opener Rohit Kadam for a duck in the second over but the small target meant they had no issues. BR Sharath scored 26 off 15 to set up the chase after which Agarwal (43 off 47) and Nair (42 off 23) took them home.
First Published: March 10, 2019, 2:24 PM IST