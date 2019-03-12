SMA: Maharashtra Enter Final; Gujarat & Mumbai Register Comfortable Wins

Loading...
Having won all the three Group `A’ Super League encounters, Maharashtra are at top of the table with 12 points and will play their last match against Railways. Even if they lose their last game, Maharashtra will still qualify for the final considering they have defeated Bengal who are the only team in the group with a chance of recording three wins.
According to the tournament guidelines, if teams finish equal on wins and points, the right to play in the final will be determined by the outcome of the game between the two sides. If "head to head result" cannot be applied, only then Net Run Rate will come into play.
Electing to bat, former India U-19 captain Zol scored a solid half-century before late fireworks from Bawne helped Maharashtra finish on a strong 153/4. Zol scored 50, while Bawne thumped 64 which included four sixes and three four helped their side reach a solid score.
Jharkhand never really got going the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were struggling at 95/8 before Vikash Singh started clearing the boundaries. He hit three sixes and three fours, ending unbeaten on 46 off 29 deliveries but couldn’t help his side cross the line.
Satyajeet Bachhav with figures of 3/17 was the star with the ball for Maharashtra.
Chawla Helps Gujarat Defeat Railways
Piyush Chawla played a starring role with the ball as he registered figures of 3/12 for Gujarat which helped his team register a convincing seven-wicket win over Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Railways were bowled out for just 110 with Harsh Tyagi’s unbeaten 32 providing some respectability to the total. Tyagi hit three sixes and two fours in his innings.
Gujarat had the perfect start as Arzan Nagwaswalla struck on the first delivery of the game to send back opener Mrunal Devdhar for a duck. Chawla was well supported by the other bowlers, with Tejas Patel (1/24), Karan Patel (1/23) and Hemang Patel (1/17) all among the wickets.
Gujarat suffered an early hiccup in chase as skipper Priyank Panchal was dismissed for a first ball duck by Anureet Singh, but then Parthiv Patel and Piyush Tanwar put together a 69-run stand for the second wicket. Tanwar stayed unbeaten on 55 as Gujarat reached the target in just 14.1 overs.
Gujarat will be facing Bengal while Railways will take on Maharashtra in their final super league game. Railways are now out of contention with three losses in three games, while Gujarat will need a big win and also want other results to go their way if they are to make it to the final.
Bista, Deshpande Help Mumbai Register Convincing Win Over Vidarbha
Opener Jay Gokul Bista scored a fluent 73* and fast bowler Tushar Deshpande picked 3/38 as Mumbai registered a convincing six-wicket win over Vidarbha.
Electing to bowl first, Deshpande accounted for both openers with the score on 28. Ganesh Satish and Rushabh Rathod somewhat steadied the ship for Vidarbha but after Shams Mulani removed Satish, they lost wickets at regular intervals.
In the end, Umesh Yadav’s late cameo of 26, which included three fours and two sixes helped Vidarbha reached 137/8 in their allotted overs.
In the chase, Mumbai lost Siddhesh Lad early but Bista and Iyer then put a solid partnership worth 51 runs to take the side closer to the target. Iyer smashed 28 which included two sixes. Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with a 10-ball 25 but it was Bista who stole the show with an unbeaten innings. He hit nine fours and two sixes to anchor Mumbai’s chase.
Both teams are now level with eight points each, Vidarbha though occupy the second spot with a better net run rate while Karnataka leads the way in the group. Mumbai will take on UP while Vidarbha will face Maharashtra in the final round of group fixtures.
Shorey Special Hands Delhi Remarkable Four-wicket Win
Dhruv Shorey slammed a gritty 48-ball 62 to give Delhi their first win in the Super League stage in four attempts. The win though looked way afar when Delhi chasing 141 lost three wickets in eight balls to be reduced to 4/3 in 1.2 overs. But Shorey, who was well supported by Nitish Rana and later Pranshu Vijayran ensured he remained till the end and saw the chase home by four wickets.
Earlier Pawan Negi's spell of 3/9 backed up by Navdeep Saini's two-for restricted UP to 140/6 in their 20 overs. Most of the UP batsmen got starts but none of them could convert it into anything substantial. Priyam Garg top-scored for them with a 19-ball 30 that included three fours and a six while Shubham Chaubey played a good hand of 29 in 21 balls to provide a late flourish to the innings.
The chase for Delhi then got off to the worst possible start. Ankit Rajpoot struck twice in his first over getting rid of Manjot Kalra (0) first ball of the innings before accounting for Unmukt Chand (4) soon after. Yash Dayal then struck with his second ball snapping up Hiten Dalal (0) to compound Delhi's miseries.
Rana and Shorey had no option but to play patiently for the next few overs as they got the chase back on track. The duo crafted a 41-run stand for the fourth wicket before Rana fell for 16 (29 balls). Vijayran coming in at No.6 then gave Delhi a fresh lease of life crafting 34 in just 18 balls which included two fours and three sixes. He added 52 runs for the fifth wicket with Shorey in quick time to raise Delhi's hopes.
Shorey reached his fifth T20 half-century and with Delhi needing five runs to win in three balls nervelessly tonked Rajpoot for a massive six over deep midwicket to take his side over the line with two balls spare.
