Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai Bow Out on a Winning Note

Siddhesh Lad was the star with bat and ball, smashing 62 runs and picking 3/23 in his two overs.
Mumbai were put into bat and in-form opener Jay Gokul Bista was removed for a first ball duck by Ankit Rajpoot, but then Lad and wicket-keeper Eknath Kerkar put on a 96-run stand. Kerkar was run out for 46, missing out on a deserved half-century.
Captain Shreyas Iyer joined Lad in the middle and continued striking the ball cleanly. He smashed his way to 43 from just 27 deliveries which lifted Mumbai to an above par score of 183/7 in their 20 overs.
It could have been a lot more but UP kept picking wickets in the latter half of the innings. Rajpoot picked three wickets but also conceded 47 runs in his 4 overs. Mohit Jangra and Mohsin Khan picked a wicket each.
UP got off to the worst possible start in chase - losing two of the top three players for a 0. Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur were the wreckers in chief, reducing UP to 24/4, before Rinku Singh (19) and Priyam Garg's (23) 36-run stand stopped the collapse. However, both of them departed in quick succession which ended UP's hopes of a miraculous comeback. The lower order used the long handle to tonk a few boundaries but Lad's off-break helped clean the tail, he ended with figures of 2-1-23-3.
Thakur and Dube ended with figures of 3/9 and 3/31 respectively. UP ended the super league stage without a win, ending bottom of Group B. Mumbai meanwhile finish on 12 points. Vidarbha take on Karnataka in the afternoon fixture and the winner from that game will progress to the final to face Maharashtra.
First Published: March 12, 2019, 1:36 PM IST