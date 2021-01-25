CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab - Karnataka, Himachal - Tamil Nadu Clash in Quarterfinals

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab - Karnataka, Himachal - Tamil Nadu Clash in Quarterfinals

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 quarter-finals will commence on Tuesday with Karnataka facing Punjab in the first quarter-final beginning noon.

  • IANS
  • Updated: January 25, 2021, 10:52 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab - Karnataka, Himachal - Tamil Nadu Clash in Quarterfinals

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 quarter-finals will commence on Tuesday with Karnataka facing Punjab in the first quarter-final beginning noon.

Their match will be followed by the second quarter-final in which Tamil Nadu will play Himachal Pradesh.

"We are very excited. We beat Karnataka in the league stage by nine wickets, after restricting them to a low total. But tomorrow, it will be a new game. We are very excited as ours will be the first math to be played at the renovated Motera Stadium," said Punjab coach Munish Bali while speaking to IANS.

Both Karnataka and Punjab were in Elite Group A. While Punjab finished on top after winning all their five games, Karnataka made it to the knockouts after being one of the two best second-placed teams.

For Punjab, Prabhsimran Singh will be the key. The right-handed batsman aggregated 277 runs at an average of 92.33 with three fifties in the league stage.

For Karnataka, left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal was the leading run-getter in the league phase with 207 runs at 51.75.

In the second match of the day, Tamil Nadu will play Himachal Pradesh. While Tamil Nadu topped Elite Group B with 20 points, Himachal Pradesh qualified as one of the two best second-placed teams. They finished second behind Baroda in Elite Group C.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches