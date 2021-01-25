Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab - Karnataka, Himachal - Tamil Nadu Clash in Quarterfinals

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 quarter-finals will commence on Tuesday with Karnataka facing Punjab in the first quarter-final beginning noon.

Their match will be followed by the second quarter-final in which Tamil Nadu will play Himachal Pradesh.

"We are very excited. We beat Karnataka in the league stage by nine wickets, after restricting them to a low total. But tomorrow, it will be a new game. We are very excited as ours will be the first math to be played at the renovated Motera Stadium," said Punjab coach Munish Bali while speaking to IANS.

Both Karnataka and Punjab were in Elite Group A. While Punjab finished on top after winning all their five games, Karnataka made it to the knockouts after being one of the two best second-placed teams.

For Punjab, Prabhsimran Singh will be the key. The right-handed batsman aggregated 277 runs at an average of 92.33 with three fifties in the league stage.

For Karnataka, left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal was the leading run-getter in the league phase with 207 runs at 51.75.

In the second match of the day, Tamil Nadu will play Himachal Pradesh. While Tamil Nadu topped Elite Group B with 20 points, Himachal Pradesh qualified as one of the two best second-placed teams. They finished second behind Baroda in Elite Group C.