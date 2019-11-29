Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Rahul, Padikkal Blast Karnataka to Final After Mithun's Five in Six

Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul smashed half-centuries as Karnataka made light work of a seemingly stiff target set by Haryana to qualify for the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019.

Cricketnext Staff |November 29, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
Haryana posted 194 for 8 in 20 overs, but Padikkal (87 off 42) and Rahul (66 off 31) ensured Karnataka chased it down in just 15 overs. Earlier, Abhimanyu Mithun had picked up 5 for 39 from four overs, all five wickets coming in the final over of the innings, including four in a row. Himanshu Rana (61 off 34) and Chaitanya Bishnoi (55 off 35) had scored half-centuries in vain for Haryana.

The pitch was a belter, and boundaries short. Karnataka got a rapid start, with Rahul and Padikkal adding 82 in the Power Play. They carried the momentum into the next phase of the innings taking the game away from Haryana. Even the experienced Yuzvendra Chahal (0 for 40 in 3 overs) and Amit Mishra (0 for 36 in 3 overs) were taken to the cleaners.

Rahul smashed six sixes and four fours, while Padikkal hit four sixes and 11 fours. Rahul fell in the 10th over but Mayank Agarwal (30* off 14) joined Padikkal to take the game forward.

Earlier, Karnataka opted to field first but it was Haryana who got off to a strong start. Harshal Patel and Chaitanya Bishnoi smashed 67 off 40 balls in their opening stand to set the base.

Harshal and Shivam Chauhan fell in quick succession but Bishnoi carried on to get to his half-century with Himanshu Rana providing steady support. Bishnoi was run out after his half-century but Rana took over, adding 80 for the fourth wicket with Rahul Tewatia, who scored 32 off 20. Rana too had accelerated, reaching 61 off just 34 balls.

Haryana had all the momentum but Karnataka grabbed it in the final over with Mithun taking five wickets in six balls, including four in a row. Haryana kept going for their shots, understandably, and Mithun helped himself to the wickets of Rana, Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Amit Mishra and Jayant Yadav.

