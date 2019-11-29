Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-final, Haryana vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score: Karnataka, Haryana Eye Final Spot

Catch all the live action and live cricket score from the first Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2019 semi-final between Haryana and Karnataka at Surat.

Preview: In a closely fought Super League A group, Haryana came out on top with twelve points ahead of teams like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Baroda and Delhi. That Delhi finished at the bottom of the pile came as a surprise to many, but Haryana demonstrated why they deserved to go through with their consistency.

In their last game against Maharashtra, even though in-form batsman Chaitanya Bishnoi was dismissed for a duck Harshal Patel (22) and Shivam Rishipal Chauhan (33) steadied the ship. It is the kind of middle-order resistance that will come in handy in a semi-final where the margin for error is minimal.

Karnataka’s Shreyas Gopal and Ronit More have come through with big wickets in almost every match that they have played, and the Rajasthan batsmen will need to be more than just wary of their threat. In a match that will be played under the lights, both captains will be looking to win the toss and bowl first, with the due making bowling difficult in the second innings.

Karnataka have also come into the semi-final on the back of some strong performances. Star batsman Devdutt Padikkal was in the thick of the action once again in their last game against Mumbai, driving his team on with a brilliant 57 runs off just 34 balls.

He has been one of the finds of the tournament, and if he keeps his form going, he will start garnering attention with regards to a spot in one of India’s limited overs teams.

KL Rahul will also be one to look out for, being Karnataka’s talisman who has delivered the goods for his team whenever they needed it. His international experience will certainly have a calming experience in high-pressure situations for players in the team who would not be used to playing in a significant domestic semi-final before this.

Paddikal is currently the highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and this season looks like it has his stamp all over it. On the other hand, not a single Rajasthan batsman finds his name in the top 10 run-scorers.

They find themselves in a semi-final despite that. It just goes on to show how Rajasthan’s success has been based on overall team performances. They would be looking at one more big performance against a side that are expected to turn up and waltz their way into the semi. Rajasthan will sure have other plans.