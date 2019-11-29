Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-final, Haryana vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score: Karnataka, Haryana Eye Final Spot

Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 2:02 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

14:06 (IST)

Karnataka’s Shreyas Gopal and Ronit More have come through with big wickets in almost every match that they have played, and the Rajasthan batsmen will need to be more than just wary of their threat. In a match that will be played under the lights, both captains will be looking to win the toss and bowl first, with the due making bowling difficult in the second innings. 

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-final, Haryana vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score: Karnataka, Haryana Eye Final Spot

Catch all the live action and live cricket score from the first Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2019 semi-final between Haryana and Karnataka at Surat.

Preview: In a closely fought Super League A group, Haryana came out on top with twelve points ahead of teams like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Baroda and Delhi. That Delhi finished at the bottom of the pile came as a surprise to many, but Haryana demonstrated why they deserved to go through with their consistency.

In their last game against Maharashtra, even though in-form batsman Chaitanya Bishnoi was dismissed for a duck Harshal Patel (22) and Shivam Rishipal Chauhan (33) steadied the ship. It is the kind of middle-order resistance that will come in handy in a semi-final where the margin for error is minimal.

Karnataka’s Shreyas Gopal and Ronit More have come through with big wickets in almost every match that they have played, and the Rajasthan batsmen will need to be more than just wary of their threat. In a match that will be played under the lights, both captains will be looking to win the toss and bowl first, with the due making bowling difficult in the second innings.

Karnataka have also come into the semi-final on the back of some strong performances. Star batsman Devdutt Padikkal was in the thick of the action once again in their last game against Mumbai, driving his team on with a brilliant 57 runs off just 34 balls.

He has been one of the finds of the tournament, and if he keeps his form going, he will start garnering attention with regards to a spot in one of India’s limited overs teams.

KL Rahul will also be one to look out for, being Karnataka’s talisman who has delivered the goods for his team whenever they needed it. His international experience will certainly have a calming experience in high-pressure situations for players in the team who would not be used to playing in a significant domestic semi-final before this.

Paddikal is currently the highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and this season looks like it has his stamp all over it. On the other hand, not a single Rajasthan batsman finds his name in the top 10 run-scorers.

They find themselves in a semi-final despite that. It just goes on to show how Rajasthan’s success has been based on overall team performances. They would be looking at one more big performance against a side that are expected to turn up and waltz their way into the semi. Rajasthan will sure have other plans.

Haryana vs KarnatakaLive Cricket Scorelive scoreSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-final

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more