Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-final, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, Live Cricket Score: TN Lose Hari Nishant for Duck

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 29, 2019, 8:20 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:47 (IST)

    Washington Sundar hits a six and a four off legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, TN end Power Play 37/1.

  • 20:30 (IST)

    DROPPED! Ashwin drives Chahar to cover where the fielder puts it down. Very well timed but should have been taken by Mahipal Lomror. TN 18-1 in 3 overs.

  • 20:18 (IST)

    WICKET! Hari Nishant looks to attack Deepak Chahar and falls. Backs away and looks to crash it through the off side, gets an inside edge to the stumps. TN 0/1.

  • 19:38 (IST)

    OUT! Ashwin gets his man! Manender Singh is gone for just seven runs, as he attempts to sweep an Ashwin delivery, but completely misses the line with the ball crashing into his pads. Umpire Sharma puts his finger up, and Rajasthan are now well and truly struggling. The score reads 79/7 after 15 overs.

  • 19:22 (IST)

    OUT! And it's a procession for Rajasthan here. Salman Khan has left the field as swiftly as he entered to take guard, and it's that man Vijay Shankar who's done the trick again. He rushed Khan into playing the shot, and gets his reward for it with a catch for mid-on.

  • 19:17 (IST)

    OUT! Rajasthan are in all kinds of trouble here as they have lost their fourth wicket, Arjit Gupta departing for only eight runs off 12 balls. The new man in the attack, Vijay Shankar has done the trick. In ten overs, Rajasthan are 57/4.

  • 19:04 (IST)

    OUT! And another one for Tamil Nadu! T Natarajan is the one who picks up the wicket, and Mahipal Lomror is dismissed after making only six runs off 15 balls. Rajasthan are not doing very well as far as the run-rate is concerned at the moment, only having 47 runs on the board at the end of eight overs.

  • 18:47 (IST)

    OUT! Ankit Lamba is also dismissed as Rajasthan have lost their second wicket with just 27 runs on the board. Lamba was trying to hit big and stepped down the pitch, but only ended up skying the ball and was subsequently caught in the deep. At the end of four overs, the score reads 27/2.

  • 18:41 (IST)

    OUT! Rajasthan have lost their first wicket here as Deepak Chahar is dismissed after making nine runs off five balls. Next to walk in is 20 year old Mahipal Lomror, who will be looking to accelerate the scoring for his team. At the end of three overs, Rajasthan is 24/1.

21:01 (IST)

Tamil Nadu have reached the score of 62/1 in nine overs, and the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar have done exceptionally well to remain rooted to the crease and further the score. Ashwin has been lucky to survive after Mahipal Lomror dropped his catch, but he has capitalized on it.

20:47 (IST)

Washington Sundar hits a six and a four off legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, TN end Power Play 37/1.

20:41 (IST)

Rajasthan have kept Tamil Nadu quiet so far. Only 27 runs in the first five overs. But Rajasthan need wickets. Ashwin and Washington in the middle for TN.

20:30 (IST)

DROPPED! Ashwin drives Chahar to cover where the fielder puts it down. Very well timed but should have been taken by Mahipal Lomror. TN 18-1 in 3 overs.

20:18 (IST)

WICKET! Hari Nishant looks to attack Deepak Chahar and falls. Backs away and looks to crash it through the off side, gets an inside edge to the stumps. TN 0/1.

20:16 (IST)

Surprise from TN. R Ashwin opens the batting, along with Hari Nishant. Let's see how he goes.

20:00 (IST)

And with that, Rajasthan have ended their innings on 112/9. A very disappointing performance from Rajasthan, who were completely outplayed by Tamil Nadu in the first innings. Tamil Nadu need 113 runs to win.

19:46 (IST)

Chandrapal has picked up an important boundary for Rajasthan here off the bowling of Ashwin, and the score now reads 95/7 in 17 overs. Rajasthan need more of the same in the next 18 balls to take them to a respectable total.

19:38 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin gets his man! Manender Singh is gone for just seven runs, as he attempts to sweep an Ashwin delivery, but completely misses the line with the ball crashing into his pads. Umpire Sharma puts his finger up, and Rajasthan are now well and truly struggling. The score reads 79/7 after 15 overs.

19:32 (IST)

The Rajasthan innings has not gained any momentum from the start of the innings, and as Ravichandran Ashwin rolls his arm over to bowl the 14th over of the innings, the score reads 76/6.

19:26 (IST)

At the end of 12 overs, Rajasthan are 68/5 and in all sorts of trouble. They will need a big effort from this point to come back into the match and post a total which will be challenging for the experienced Tamil Nadu batsmen.

19:22 (IST)

OUT! And it's a procession for Rajasthan here. Salman Khan has left the field as swiftly as he entered to take guard, and it's that man Vijay Shankar who's done the trick again. He rushed Khan into playing the shot, and gets his reward for it with a catch for mid-on.

19:17 (IST)

OUT! Rajasthan are in all kinds of trouble here as they have lost their fourth wicket, Arjit Gupta departing for only eight runs off 12 balls. The new man in the attack, Vijay Shankar has done the trick. In ten overs, Rajasthan are 57/4.

19:12 (IST)

Rajesh Bishnoi and Arjit Gupta have managed to steady the ship for Rajasthan, as the score now reads 55/3 in eight overs. Interestingly, T Natarajan is the only out and out fast bowler in the Tamil Nadu line up today, but they have now gone with Vijay Shankar bowling the next over, the other fast bowling option they have in their squad.

19:04 (IST)

OUT! And another one for Tamil Nadu! T Natarajan is the one who picks up the wicket, and Mahipal Lomror is dismissed after making only six runs off 15 balls. Rajasthan are not doing very well as far as the run-rate is concerned at the moment, only having 47 runs on the board at the end of eight overs.

18:47 (IST)

OUT! Ankit Lamba is also dismissed as Rajasthan have lost their second wicket with just 27 runs on the board. Lamba was trying to hit big and stepped down the pitch, but only ended up skying the ball and was subsequently caught in the deep. At the end of four overs, the score reads 27/2.

18:41 (IST)

OUT! Rajasthan have lost their first wicket here as Deepak Chahar is dismissed after making nine runs off five balls. Next to walk in is 20 year old Mahipal Lomror, who will be looking to accelerate the scoring for his team. At the end of three overs, Rajasthan is 24/1.

18:33 (IST)

And the action is underway after Tamil Nadu won the toss and chose to field first. But they have been made to pay by Rajasthan in the first over itself, as Ankit Lamba sends Sai Kishore for two boundaries. At the end of the first over, the score reads 10/0.

18:13 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live updates from the second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, straight from Surat. In the first game, Karnataka crushed Haryana by chasing down their target of 195 in jusr 15 overs, with KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal leading the charge. Who will join them in the final? Stay with us to find out.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-final, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, Live Cricket Score: TN Lose Hari Nishant for Duck

Catch all the live action and live cricket score from the second Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2019 semi-final between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan at Surat.

Having finished as table toppers in both Group B and Super League Group B, Tamil Nadu will look at their semi-final against Rajasthan as another opportunity to carry on their good form and book a place in the final.

In their last match against Jharkhand, the spin duo of Washington Sundar and M Siddarth took seven wickets between them and stamped their authority all over the match. With Rajasthan’s Deepak Chahar in good form after his innings of 53 off 42 balls against Delhi helped them seal a semi-final berth, it will be interesting to see how he counters the threat of the two in-form spinners on a dry Surat wicket that is sure to give them some assistance.

Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan is a batsman in form, who’s latest contribution was the comfortable 28-ball 24 that he made in his team’s victory over Jharkhand. But the beauty of this Tamil Nadu team so far in the tournament has been their unpredictability with their batting line-up. For instance, Washington Sundar came in as a number three batsman and hit a 22-ball 38 to help his team to victory in the last game.

It is then apparent that Rajasthan will need to be adaptive against Tamil Nadu and think on their feet, according to the changing situation of the match. But in Deepak Chahar, they have their very own Washington Sundar who can have a lethal impact with both bat and ball.

The journey to the semi-final has not been as smooth for Rajasthan, who finished level on points with Baroda and Maharashtra in Super Leage group A. But by virtue of having a higher net run-rate, they pipped the other two teams to the second spot in the table, behind Haryana in first position.

If Rajasthan win the toss, they will look to bat first and put scoreboard pressure on the Tamil Nadu batsmen, as they’re unlikely to want to face the spin of Sundar and Siddharth in a scenario where they have to chase down a score under pressure.

They will need a big contribution from the middle order in particular, including Mahipal Lomror and Rajesh Bishnoi. And if openers Manender Singh and Ankit Lamba manage to get going at the top of the order, this has all the makings of a thrilling semi-final, even though Tamil Nadu go into the encounter as favourites.

rajasthan vs tamil naduSyed Mushtaq AliSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophytamil nadu vs rajasthantn

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more