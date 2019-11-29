Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-final, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, Live Cricket Score: TN Lose Hari Nishant for Duck

Washington Sundar hits a six and a four off legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, TN end Power Play 37/1.
20:30 (IST)
DROPPED! Ashwin drives Chahar to cover where the fielder puts it down. Very well timed but should have been taken by Mahipal Lomror. TN 18-1 in 3 overs.
20:18 (IST)
WICKET! Hari Nishant looks to attack Deepak Chahar and falls. Backs away and looks to crash it through the off side, gets an inside edge to the stumps. TN 0/1.
19:38 (IST)
OUT! Ashwin gets his man! Manender Singh is gone for just seven runs, as he attempts to sweep an Ashwin delivery, but completely misses the line with the ball crashing into his pads. Umpire Sharma puts his finger up, and Rajasthan are now well and truly struggling. The score reads 79/7 after 15 overs.
19:22 (IST)
OUT! And it's a procession for Rajasthan here. Salman Khan has left the field as swiftly as he entered to take guard, and it's that man Vijay Shankar who's done the trick again. He rushed Khan into playing the shot, and gets his reward for it with a catch for mid-on.
19:17 (IST)
OUT! Rajasthan are in all kinds of trouble here as they have lost their fourth wicket, Arjit Gupta departing for only eight runs off 12 balls. The new man in the attack, Vijay Shankar has done the trick. In ten overs, Rajasthan are 57/4.
19:04 (IST)
OUT! And another one for Tamil Nadu! T Natarajan is the one who picks up the wicket, and Mahipal Lomror is dismissed after making only six runs off 15 balls. Rajasthan are not doing very well as far as the run-rate is concerned at the moment, only having 47 runs on the board at the end of eight overs.
18:47 (IST)
OUT! Ankit Lamba is also dismissed as Rajasthan have lost their second wicket with just 27 runs on the board. Lamba was trying to hit big and stepped down the pitch, but only ended up skying the ball and was subsequently caught in the deep. At the end of four overs, the score reads 27/2.
18:41 (IST)
OUT! Rajasthan have lost their first wicket here as Deepak Chahar is dismissed after making nine runs off five balls. Next to walk in is 20 year old Mahipal Lomror, who will be looking to accelerate the scoring for his team. At the end of three overs, Rajasthan is 24/1.
20:47 (IST)
Washington Sundar hits a six and a four off legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, TN end Power Play 37/1.
20:30 (IST)
DROPPED! Ashwin drives Chahar to cover where the fielder puts it down. Very well timed but should have been taken by Mahipal Lomror. TN 18-1 in 3 overs.
20:18 (IST)
WICKET! Hari Nishant looks to attack Deepak Chahar and falls. Backs away and looks to crash it through the off side, gets an inside edge to the stumps. TN 0/1.
19:38 (IST)
OUT! Ashwin gets his man! Manender Singh is gone for just seven runs, as he attempts to sweep an Ashwin delivery, but completely misses the line with the ball crashing into his pads. Umpire Sharma puts his finger up, and Rajasthan are now well and truly struggling. The score reads 79/7 after 15 overs.
19:22 (IST)
OUT! And it's a procession for Rajasthan here. Salman Khan has left the field as swiftly as he entered to take guard, and it's that man Vijay Shankar who's done the trick again. He rushed Khan into playing the shot, and gets his reward for it with a catch for mid-on.
19:17 (IST)
OUT! Rajasthan are in all kinds of trouble here as they have lost their fourth wicket, Arjit Gupta departing for only eight runs off 12 balls. The new man in the attack, Vijay Shankar has done the trick. In ten overs, Rajasthan are 57/4.
19:04 (IST)
OUT! And another one for Tamil Nadu! T Natarajan is the one who picks up the wicket, and Mahipal Lomror is dismissed after making only six runs off 15 balls. Rajasthan are not doing very well as far as the run-rate is concerned at the moment, only having 47 runs on the board at the end of eight overs.
18:47 (IST)
OUT! Ankit Lamba is also dismissed as Rajasthan have lost their second wicket with just 27 runs on the board. Lamba was trying to hit big and stepped down the pitch, but only ended up skying the ball and was subsequently caught in the deep. At the end of four overs, the score reads 27/2.
18:41 (IST)
OUT! Rajasthan have lost their first wicket here as Deepak Chahar is dismissed after making nine runs off five balls. Next to walk in is 20 year old Mahipal Lomror, who will be looking to accelerate the scoring for his team. At the end of three overs, Rajasthan is 24/1.
21:01 (IST)
Tamil Nadu have reached the score of 62/1 in nine overs, and the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar have done exceptionally well to remain rooted to the crease and further the score. Ashwin has been lucky to survive after Mahipal Lomror dropped his catch, but he has capitalized on it.
20:47 (IST)
Washington Sundar hits a six and a four off legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, TN end Power Play 37/1.
20:41 (IST)
Rajasthan have kept Tamil Nadu quiet so far. Only 27 runs in the first five overs. But Rajasthan need wickets. Ashwin and Washington in the middle for TN.
20:30 (IST)
DROPPED! Ashwin drives Chahar to cover where the fielder puts it down. Very well timed but should have been taken by Mahipal Lomror. TN 18-1 in 3 overs.
20:18 (IST)
WICKET! Hari Nishant looks to attack Deepak Chahar and falls. Backs away and looks to crash it through the off side, gets an inside edge to the stumps. TN 0/1.
20:16 (IST)
Surprise from TN. R Ashwin opens the batting, along with Hari Nishant. Let's see how he goes.
20:00 (IST)
And with that, Rajasthan have ended their innings on 112/9. A very disappointing performance from Rajasthan, who were completely outplayed by Tamil Nadu in the first innings. Tamil Nadu need 113 runs to win.
19:46 (IST)
Chandrapal has picked up an important boundary for Rajasthan here off the bowling of Ashwin, and the score now reads 95/7 in 17 overs. Rajasthan need more of the same in the next 18 balls to take them to a respectable total.
19:38 (IST)
OUT! Ashwin gets his man! Manender Singh is gone for just seven runs, as he attempts to sweep an Ashwin delivery, but completely misses the line with the ball crashing into his pads. Umpire Sharma puts his finger up, and Rajasthan are now well and truly struggling. The score reads 79/7 after 15 overs.
19:32 (IST)
The Rajasthan innings has not gained any momentum from the start of the innings, and as Ravichandran Ashwin rolls his arm over to bowl the 14th over of the innings, the score reads 76/6.
19:26 (IST)
At the end of 12 overs, Rajasthan are 68/5 and in all sorts of trouble. They will need a big effort from this point to come back into the match and post a total which will be challenging for the experienced Tamil Nadu batsmen.
19:22 (IST)
OUT! And it's a procession for Rajasthan here. Salman Khan has left the field as swiftly as he entered to take guard, and it's that man Vijay Shankar who's done the trick again. He rushed Khan into playing the shot, and gets his reward for it with a catch for mid-on.
19:17 (IST)
OUT! Rajasthan are in all kinds of trouble here as they have lost their fourth wicket, Arjit Gupta departing for only eight runs off 12 balls. The new man in the attack, Vijay Shankar has done the trick. In ten overs, Rajasthan are 57/4.
19:12 (IST)
Rajesh Bishnoi and Arjit Gupta have managed to steady the ship for Rajasthan, as the score now reads 55/3 in eight overs. Interestingly, T Natarajan is the only out and out fast bowler in the Tamil Nadu line up today, but they have now gone with Vijay Shankar bowling the next over, the other fast bowling option they have in their squad.
19:04 (IST)
OUT! And another one for Tamil Nadu! T Natarajan is the one who picks up the wicket, and Mahipal Lomror is dismissed after making only six runs off 15 balls. Rajasthan are not doing very well as far as the run-rate is concerned at the moment, only having 47 runs on the board at the end of eight overs.
18:47 (IST)
OUT! Ankit Lamba is also dismissed as Rajasthan have lost their second wicket with just 27 runs on the board. Lamba was trying to hit big and stepped down the pitch, but only ended up skying the ball and was subsequently caught in the deep. At the end of four overs, the score reads 27/2.
18:41 (IST)
OUT! Rajasthan have lost their first wicket here as Deepak Chahar is dismissed after making nine runs off five balls. Next to walk in is 20 year old Mahipal Lomror, who will be looking to accelerate the scoring for his team. At the end of three overs, Rajasthan is 24/1.
18:33 (IST)
And the action is underway after Tamil Nadu won the toss and chose to field first. But they have been made to pay by Rajasthan in the first over itself, as Ankit Lamba sends Sai Kishore for two boundaries. At the end of the first over, the score reads 10/0.
18:13 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live updates from the second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, straight from Surat. In the first game, Karnataka crushed Haryana by chasing down their target of 195 in jusr 15 overs, with KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal leading the charge. Who will join them in the final? Stay with us to find out.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-final, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, Live Cricket Score: TN Lose Hari Nishant for Duck
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Washington Sundar hits a six and a four off legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, TN end Power Play 37/1.
DROPPED! Ashwin drives Chahar to cover where the fielder puts it down. Very well timed but should have been taken by Mahipal Lomror. TN 18-1 in 3 overs.
WICKET! Hari Nishant looks to attack Deepak Chahar and falls. Backs away and looks to crash it through the off side, gets an inside edge to the stumps. TN 0/1.
OUT! Ashwin gets his man! Manender Singh is gone for just seven runs, as he attempts to sweep an Ashwin delivery, but completely misses the line with the ball crashing into his pads. Umpire Sharma puts his finger up, and Rajasthan are now well and truly struggling. The score reads 79/7 after 15 overs.
OUT! And it's a procession for Rajasthan here. Salman Khan has left the field as swiftly as he entered to take guard, and it's that man Vijay Shankar who's done the trick again. He rushed Khan into playing the shot, and gets his reward for it with a catch for mid-on.
OUT! Rajasthan are in all kinds of trouble here as they have lost their fourth wicket, Arjit Gupta departing for only eight runs off 12 balls. The new man in the attack, Vijay Shankar has done the trick. In ten overs, Rajasthan are 57/4.
OUT! And another one for Tamil Nadu! T Natarajan is the one who picks up the wicket, and Mahipal Lomror is dismissed after making only six runs off 15 balls. Rajasthan are not doing very well as far as the run-rate is concerned at the moment, only having 47 runs on the board at the end of eight overs.
OUT! Ankit Lamba is also dismissed as Rajasthan have lost their second wicket with just 27 runs on the board. Lamba was trying to hit big and stepped down the pitch, but only ended up skying the ball and was subsequently caught in the deep. At the end of four overs, the score reads 27/2.
OUT! Rajasthan have lost their first wicket here as Deepak Chahar is dismissed after making nine runs off five balls. Next to walk in is 20 year old Mahipal Lomror, who will be looking to accelerate the scoring for his team. At the end of three overs, Rajasthan is 24/1.
21:01 (IST)
Tamil Nadu have reached the score of 62/1 in nine overs, and the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar have done exceptionally well to remain rooted to the crease and further the score. Ashwin has been lucky to survive after Mahipal Lomror dropped his catch, but he has capitalized on it.
20:47 (IST)
Washington Sundar hits a six and a four off legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, TN end Power Play 37/1.
20:41 (IST)
Rajasthan have kept Tamil Nadu quiet so far. Only 27 runs in the first five overs. But Rajasthan need wickets. Ashwin and Washington in the middle for TN.
20:30 (IST)
DROPPED! Ashwin drives Chahar to cover where the fielder puts it down. Very well timed but should have been taken by Mahipal Lomror. TN 18-1 in 3 overs.
20:18 (IST)
WICKET! Hari Nishant looks to attack Deepak Chahar and falls. Backs away and looks to crash it through the off side, gets an inside edge to the stumps. TN 0/1.
20:16 (IST)
Surprise from TN. R Ashwin opens the batting, along with Hari Nishant. Let's see how he goes.
20:00 (IST)
And with that, Rajasthan have ended their innings on 112/9. A very disappointing performance from Rajasthan, who were completely outplayed by Tamil Nadu in the first innings. Tamil Nadu need 113 runs to win.
19:46 (IST)
Chandrapal has picked up an important boundary for Rajasthan here off the bowling of Ashwin, and the score now reads 95/7 in 17 overs. Rajasthan need more of the same in the next 18 balls to take them to a respectable total.
19:38 (IST)
OUT! Ashwin gets his man! Manender Singh is gone for just seven runs, as he attempts to sweep an Ashwin delivery, but completely misses the line with the ball crashing into his pads. Umpire Sharma puts his finger up, and Rajasthan are now well and truly struggling. The score reads 79/7 after 15 overs.
19:32 (IST)
The Rajasthan innings has not gained any momentum from the start of the innings, and as Ravichandran Ashwin rolls his arm over to bowl the 14th over of the innings, the score reads 76/6.
19:26 (IST)
At the end of 12 overs, Rajasthan are 68/5 and in all sorts of trouble. They will need a big effort from this point to come back into the match and post a total which will be challenging for the experienced Tamil Nadu batsmen.
19:22 (IST)
OUT! And it's a procession for Rajasthan here. Salman Khan has left the field as swiftly as he entered to take guard, and it's that man Vijay Shankar who's done the trick again. He rushed Khan into playing the shot, and gets his reward for it with a catch for mid-on.
19:17 (IST)
OUT! Rajasthan are in all kinds of trouble here as they have lost their fourth wicket, Arjit Gupta departing for only eight runs off 12 balls. The new man in the attack, Vijay Shankar has done the trick. In ten overs, Rajasthan are 57/4.
19:12 (IST)
Rajesh Bishnoi and Arjit Gupta have managed to steady the ship for Rajasthan, as the score now reads 55/3 in eight overs. Interestingly, T Natarajan is the only out and out fast bowler in the Tamil Nadu line up today, but they have now gone with Vijay Shankar bowling the next over, the other fast bowling option they have in their squad.
19:04 (IST)
OUT! And another one for Tamil Nadu! T Natarajan is the one who picks up the wicket, and Mahipal Lomror is dismissed after making only six runs off 15 balls. Rajasthan are not doing very well as far as the run-rate is concerned at the moment, only having 47 runs on the board at the end of eight overs.
18:47 (IST)
OUT! Ankit Lamba is also dismissed as Rajasthan have lost their second wicket with just 27 runs on the board. Lamba was trying to hit big and stepped down the pitch, but only ended up skying the ball and was subsequently caught in the deep. At the end of four overs, the score reads 27/2.
18:41 (IST)
OUT! Rajasthan have lost their first wicket here as Deepak Chahar is dismissed after making nine runs off five balls. Next to walk in is 20 year old Mahipal Lomror, who will be looking to accelerate the scoring for his team. At the end of three overs, Rajasthan is 24/1.
18:33 (IST)
And the action is underway after Tamil Nadu won the toss and chose to field first. But they have been made to pay by Rajasthan in the first over itself, as Ankit Lamba sends Sai Kishore for two boundaries. At the end of the first over, the score reads 10/0.
18:13 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live updates from the second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, straight from Surat. In the first game, Karnataka crushed Haryana by chasing down their target of 195 in jusr 15 overs, with KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal leading the charge. Who will join them in the final? Stay with us to find out.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings