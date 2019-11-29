Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-final, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, Live Cricket Score: TN Lose Hari Nishant for Duck

Catch all the live action and live cricket score from the second Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2019 semi-final between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan at Surat.

Having finished as table toppers in both Group B and Super League Group B, Tamil Nadu will look at their semi-final against Rajasthan as another opportunity to carry on their good form and book a place in the final.

In their last match against Jharkhand, the spin duo of Washington Sundar and M Siddarth took seven wickets between them and stamped their authority all over the match. With Rajasthan’s Deepak Chahar in good form after his innings of 53 off 42 balls against Delhi helped them seal a semi-final berth, it will be interesting to see how he counters the threat of the two in-form spinners on a dry Surat wicket that is sure to give them some assistance.

Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan is a batsman in form, who’s latest contribution was the comfortable 28-ball 24 that he made in his team’s victory over Jharkhand. But the beauty of this Tamil Nadu team so far in the tournament has been their unpredictability with their batting line-up. For instance, Washington Sundar came in as a number three batsman and hit a 22-ball 38 to help his team to victory in the last game.

It is then apparent that Rajasthan will need to be adaptive against Tamil Nadu and think on their feet, according to the changing situation of the match. But in Deepak Chahar, they have their very own Washington Sundar who can have a lethal impact with both bat and ball.

The journey to the semi-final has not been as smooth for Rajasthan, who finished level on points with Baroda and Maharashtra in Super Leage group A. But by virtue of having a higher net run-rate, they pipped the other two teams to the second spot in the table, behind Haryana in first position.

If Rajasthan win the toss, they will look to bat first and put scoreboard pressure on the Tamil Nadu batsmen, as they’re unlikely to want to face the spin of Sundar and Siddharth in a scenario where they have to chase down a score under pressure.

They will need a big contribution from the middle order in particular, including Mahipal Lomror and Rajesh Bishnoi. And if openers Manender Singh and Ankit Lamba manage to get going at the top of the order, this has all the makings of a thrilling semi-final, even though Tamil Nadu go into the encounter as favourites.