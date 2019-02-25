Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh Win Thrillers; Saurashtra, Delhi Register Easy Wins

Loading...
TN defeated Gujarat by just one run in a low-scoring encounter in Round 4 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Monday.
Batting first, TN managed just 125 for 6 with Arzan Nagwaswalla, Gujarat's left-arm pacer, picking 3 for 11 in four overs. Gujarat fell agonisingly short, bowled out for 124 with one ball to spare.
TN were struggling at 21 for 3 but NS Chaturved (34), Washington Sundar (33) and N Jagadeesan (29) took them past 120. Washington then got two wickets for 10 runs in three overs to keep TN in the game.
Chirag Gandhi fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 68 even as TN struck regularly at the other end. However, No. 11 Hardik Patel was run out off the penultimate ball of the match to hand TN a thrilling win.
Chattisgarh chase down 211 against Haryana
Chhattisgarh registered a thrilling five-wicket win over Haryana as they chased down 211.
Haryana elected to bat first and were reduced to 3/3 after the first two overs. But Chaitanya Bishnoi's 65 held the innings together and Rahul Tewatia's late cameo of 59 from just 20 balls helped them reach 210/5 in their 20 overs. Sumit Kumar (43) and Pramod Chandila (35) made important contributions as well.
Opener Rishabh Tiwari gave Chhattisgarh a blistering start, scoring 62 off just 32 balls. Captain Harpreet Singh scored 49 but Haryana kept chipping away at the wickets. However, Amandeep Khare's 60 proved to be enough in the end as Chhattisgarh won on the last ball of the innings.
Rana, Bowlers Star for Delhi
Defending champions Delhi continued their fine form as they defeated Kerala by seven wickets. All the bowlers picked a wicket each as Kerala could only reach 139/7 in their allotted 20 overs.
Nitish Rana and Unmukt Chand then put together a 64-run partnership for the third wicket to ensure Delhi cruised through in the chase. Rana registered a fine half-century while Chand scored a 32-ball 33. Opener Hiten Dalal hit 28 off 20 balls, which also included three sixes.
Assam Beat Bengal
Sibsankar Roy missed out on a ton but his 83 guided Assam to 162 in 20 overs with Riyan Parag providing some support with a half-century.
Assam then picked up early wickets, reducing Bengal to 38/4 which killed any hopes of victory for Bengal. In the end they huffed and puffed their way through to 136/9 in 20 overs. Abu Nechim and Mukhtar Hussain got two wickets each.
Saurashtra Crush Sikkim
Sikkim were bundled out for 75 as Saurashtra cruised through to a seven wicket win. Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya picked two wickets each as Sikkim struggled to get any sort of momentum in their innings. Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 39 guided his team to a comfortable victory.
Brief Scores
Rajasthan 73 vs Vidarbha 117: Vidarbha Won by 44 Runs
Gujarat 124 v Tamil Nadu 125/6: Tamil Nadu Won by 1 Run
Saurashtra 79/3 v Sikkim 75: Saurashtra Won by 7 Wickets
Pondicherry 102/6 v Uttar Pradesh 179/4: Uttar Pradesh Won by 77 Runs
Baroda 75 v Services 76/3: Services Won by 7 Wickets
Chhattisgarh 211/5 v Haryana 210/5: Chhattisgarh Won by 5 Wickets
Assam 162/5 v Bengal 136/9: Assam Won by 26 Runs
Manipur 134/0 v Nagaland 132/7: Manipur Won by 10 Wickets
Delhi 140/3 v Kerala 139/7: Delhi Won by 7 Wickets
First Published: February 25, 2019, 2:23 PM IST