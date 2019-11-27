Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Tamil Nadu Qualify from Group B, Rajasthan Join Haryana from Group A

Tamil Nadu have sealed their spot in the semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 after beating Jharkhand comfortably by eight wickets in their last Super League match in Surat.

Cricketnext Staff |November 27, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Tamil Nadu Qualify from Group B, Rajasthan Join Haryana from Group A

Tamil Nadu have sealed their spot in the semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 after beating Jharkhand comfortably by eight wickets in their last Super League match in Surat.

Tamil Nadu have won three of the four matches in Super League Group B and top their table with a net run-rate of 0.869. Karnataka are currently second with the same points (12) as TN and a net run-rate of 0.762.

Group A saw two thrillers, at the end of which Rajasthan made their way to the semifinal along with Haryana.

Jharkhand opted to bat first but were bowled out for just 85 in 18.1 overs with spinners M Siddharth (4 for 18) and Washington Sundar (3 for 10) among the wickets. TN chased it down in just 18.5 overs, with Washington unbeaten on 38 off 22.

As has been the case throughout the Super League stage, the pitch helped spinners and Jharkhand were no match to TN's barrage of spin. Captain Saurabh Tiwary scored 24 opening the batting, and only two others made double-digit scores. Off-spinner Washington and left-arm spinner Siddharth ran through the line up, while Sai Kishore, Baba Aparajith and M Ashwin provided steady support too.

Tamil Nadu lost Hari Nishanth for 7 in the small chase, but a useful knock of 24 from Shahrukh Khan was enough to put them on track. He too fell while trying for a big shot but Karthik (13*) and Washington got the job done without any fuss. Washington hit three sixes in his knock to cap an all-round effort.

Mumbai, who have a net run-rate of -0.589, will need to beat Punjab by a big margin to dislodge Karnataka from the second spot.

Rajasthan join Haryana from Group A

Rajasthan beat Delhi by two runs in the first game following which Maharashtra beat Haryana by the same margin. Haryana ended on 12 points, while Rajasthan, Baroda and Maharashtra followed with 8 each. Rajasthan went through on basis of super net run-rate (-0.254).

Rajasthan had batted first and scored 133 for 7, courtesy captain Deepak Chahar's 42-ball 55* from No. 7. Delhi stuttered in their chase and were reduced to 61 for 6, with Rishabh Pant making 30 off 27 after enjoying a reprieve early.

Lalit Yadav (30) and Varun Sood (24*) fought back with the bat but Delhi fell just short to be knocked out.

In the other game, Maharashtra scored 167 for 5 with captain Rahul Tripathi making 61 off 37 and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 27 off 15.

Small contributions through the order kept Haryana in the hunt till the very end; they needed 4 off the last ball but Amir Mishra managed only one. It didn't affect their position though, as they had won their previous three matches.

 

