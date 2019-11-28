Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: TN, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Haryana Gear up For Semi-Finals
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is in its last legs, with two semi-finals and one final remaining before this season’s champion is crowned. We preview the two all-important matches that will determine just who makes it to the final of this year’s competition.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: TN, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Haryana Gear up For Semi-Finals
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is in its last legs, with two semi-finals and one final remaining before this season’s champion is crowned. We preview the two all-important matches that will determine just who makes it to the final of this year’s competition.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Semifinal | Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan Qualify, Mumbai Knocked Out
Cricketnext Staff | November 25, 2019, 9:40 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Wrap: Suryakumar Yadav Stars for Mumbai, Tamil Nadu Win Narrowly
Cricketnext Staff | November 12, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Wrap | Deepak Chahar Gets 4 Wickets in One Over; Delhi, Karnataka Win Big
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS All Fixtures
Team Rankings