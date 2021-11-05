Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vidarbha Beat Nagaland to Make it Two Out of Two

Former Ranji champions Vidarbha defeated Nagaland by five wickets to secure their second win on the trot in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Plate group clash in Mulapadu on Friday.

Elected to bat, Nagaland batter found the going tough against some tidy bowling and smart fielding from their opponents to be restricted to a paltry 115 for eight.

Former Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batsman Chetan Bist anchored the Nagaland innings and remained at the crease till the penultimate over with a fighting 46-ball 44 (1×4, 1×6).

But Bist’s effort was not enough as he lacked support at the other end with Vidarbha taking wickets at regular intervals. That three of their batters got run outs also hurt Nagaland badly.

Vidarbha chased down the target with 13 balls to spare with veteran Ganesh Satish (39) and Akshay Karnewar (35 not out) finishing the job for their team.

Vidarbha lead the plate group standings with two wins on the trot, with Tripura and Meghalaya holding the second and third spots by virtue of net run-rate.

Brief Scores

Sikkim 112 in 20 overs (Akash Choudhary 3/19, Chengkam Sangma 2/17) lost to Meghalaya 116/4 in 18.1 overs (D Ravi Teja 31 not out, Larry Sangma 25 not out) by six wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh 128 in 19.4 overs (Nazeeb Saiyed 32, Akhilesh Sahani 31; Bishworjit Konthoujam 4/23, Kangabam Singh 2/23, Ajay Lamabam 2/32) lost to Manipur 131/4 in 18 overs (Nitesh Sedai 49) by six wickets.

Nagaland 115/8 in 20 overs (Chetan Bisht 44, Rongsen Jonathan 35; Yash Thakur 2/23) lost to Vidarbha 117/5 in 17.5 overs (Ganesh Satish 39, Akshay Karnewar 35 not out; Khrievitso Kense 2/27) by five wickets.

Tripura 138/7; 20 overs (Rajat Dey 82; Lalhruai Ralte 3/25, Iqbal Abdulla 2/17) b Mizoram 109/7; 20 overs (Iqbal Abdulla 46 not out; Amit Ali 3/16, Sankar Paul 2/26) by 28 runs.

