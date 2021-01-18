- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Wrap: Puducherry Stun Mumbai, Bowl Them Out for Just 94
Mumbai were blown away for just 94 runs by Puducherry here at the Wankhede Stadium in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy
- IANS
- Updated: January 18, 2021, 5:29 AM IST
Mumbai were blown away for just 94 runs by Puducherry here at the Wankhede Stadium in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and lost the match by six wickets. Puducherry's Shanta Moorthy took five wickets for 20 runs and Shivam Dube was Mumbai's highest scorer on just 28 runs.
Dube put up a stellar performance with the ball, however, conceding just eight runs in four overs and two wickets. However, the target was too low for Mumbai to defend as Puducherry ended up with a score of 95/4 in 19 overs.
Venkatesh Iyer scored an unbeaten 88 as Madhya Pradesh beat Saurashtra by six wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Indore on Sunday. Saurashtra scored 180/4 in 20 overs and Madhya Pradesh ended their innings on 181/4. Iyer smashed 88 in 53 balls with 11 fours and two sixes.
Brief scores:
Elite D (In Indore)
Goa 154/7 in 20 overs (Eknath Kerkar 38, Suryash Prabhudessai 35; Ravi Bishnoi 3/26) beat Rajasthan 117 all out in 19.3 overs (Ashok Menaria 24, Ankit Lamba 21; Malliksab Sirur 2/15) by 37 runs
Saurashtra 180/4 in 20 overs (Samarth Vyas 66 not out, Prerak Mankad 57) lost to Madhya Pradesh 181/4 in 19 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 88 not out, Rajat Patidar 52) six wickets with six balls remaining
Vidarbha 150/7 in 20 overs (Yash Rathod 36, Siddesh Wath 29; Varun Choudhary 3/31) lost to Services 153/2 in 17.2 overs (Lakhan Singh 66, Rahul Singh 55) by eight wickets
Elite E (In Mumbai)
Delhi 182/4 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 66, Hiten Dalal 49) lost to Haryana 183/5 in 18.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 48 not out, Chaitanya Bishnou 35; Lalit Yadav 3/38) by five wickets in 10 balls remaining
Kerala 112/4 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 51 not out, Jalaj Saxena 27 not out; Manish Golamaru 2/19) lost to Andhra 113/4 in 17.4 overs (Ashwin Hebbar 48, Ambati Rayudu 38 not out; Jalaj Saxena 2/9) by six wickets with 17 balls remaining
Mumbai 94 all out in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 28, Akash Parkar 20 not out; Sanktha Moorthy 5/20) lost to Puducherry 95/4 in 19 overs (S Karthik 26, Sheldon Jackson 24 not out; Shivam Dube 2/8) by six wickets with six balls remaining
Plate (In Chennai)
Manipur 105/8 in 20 overs (Rex Rajkumar 29, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 12; Amod Yadav 4/17) lost to Bihar 107/1 in 17.1 overs (Shasheem Rathour 60, Babul Kumar 31) by nine wickets with 17 balls remaining
Arunachal Pradesh 84/8 in 20 overs (Akhilesh Sahani 41 not out, Kamsha Yangfo 18; Abhay Negi 2/10) lost to Meghalaya 88/1 in 14.5 overs (Dwaraka Ravi Teja 36 not out, Rohit Shah 26) by nine wickets with 31 balls remaining
Nagaland 178/6 in 20 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 51, Shrikanth Mundhe 32; Pratik Desai 2/19) beat Mizoram 101 all out in 19.1 overs (Lalhmangaiha 39, KB Pawan 25; Nagaho Chishi 3/12) by 77 runs
Chandigarh 204/6 in 20 overs (Shivam Bhambri 75, Bipul Sharma 42; Nitesh Gupra 2/23) beat Sikkim 73/4 in 20 overs (Varun Sood 34 not out, Palzor Tamang 10; Bipul Sharma 2/5) by 131 runs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking