Syed Mushtaq Ali Wrap | Baroda, TN & Jharkhand Register Big Wins

The second day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 on Saturday (November 9) saw a whopping 18 matches take place across the country.
Two of the matches – Delhi vs Odisha and Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir – were abandoned but the remaining matches went ahead, even if rain did rear its head once again.
Here’s a wrap of the day’s results.
Baroda Pip Karnataka in High-scoring Match
A five-wicket haul from Lukman Meriwala saw Baroda defeat Vijay Hazare Trophy winners Karnataka by 14 in a free-flowing encounter.
Solid contributions from Baroda’s top five batsmen – including a half-century from skipper Kedhar Devdhar – saw Baroda post 196-4 after being put in to bat.
Yet Meriwala’s magic and poor contributions from Karnataka’s lower order meant they could only post 182-9 in reply.
TN Continue Winning Start
Tamil Nadu made it two wins out of two games when they beat Rajasthan by 39 runs after the latter side failed to chase down a revised target of 156.
Put in to bat first, Tamil Nadu put up a respectable 169-5 in their 20 overs thanks to knocks from Murali Vijay (35), Narayan Jagadeesan (48) and Dinesh Karthik (48).
In reply, Rajasthan could only muster 116-9 in their 20 overs, with their top 3 batsmen in contrast falling for single-digit scores.
Jharkhand Ease Past Saurashtra
Jharkhand rode on Virat Singh’s 67 to chase down a target of 170 against Saurashtra with two balls to spare.
Put in to bat first, Saurashtra would have been confident heading into the innings break as they posted 169-3, with Sheldon Jackson (45) and Kishan Parmar (54) putting in decent shifts.
However, Singh’s knock as well as decent contributions from the top order saw them finish the match in the final over.
Brief Scores
Punjab (50-0) beat Arunachal Pradesh (44-7) by 10 wickets in a lop-sided encounter that saw Punjab bowler Baltej Singh take 3 wickets while as many as 3 of AP’s batsmen were run out.
Chhattisgarh (124-2) beat Himachal Pradesh (123-8) by a comfortable margin of 8 wickets, with Chhattisgarh opener Veer Pratap Singh’s innings of 61 being the standout one.
Tripura (97-5) beat Manipur (93-8) in a low-scoring encounter. Tripura’s Udiyan Bose top-scored for his side with 29.
Madhya Pradesh (102-5) beat Assam (101-8) by 5 wickets in a game that saw bowlers of both teams get plenty of joy.
Puducherry (126-6) beat Meghalaya (107-6) by 19 runs as Puducherry skipper R Vinay Kumar (2-20) led from the front with the ball.
Goa (202-4) beat Bihar (173-8) in a high-scoring encounter by 29 runs. Aditya Kaushik and Snehal Kauthankar scored fifties when Goa batted first but Bihar’s top order failed to deliver.
Services (137-4) rode on a half-century from Ravi Chauhan to successfully chase down the target after Uttarakhand made 134-8 batting first.
Chandigarh (163-3) beat Maharashtra (162-8) thanks to an unbeaten 75 from skipper Manan Vohra, with the chase ending in 17.5 overs.
Railways (184-6) beat Hyderabad (183-3) in a high-scoring match despite Hyderabad skipper Ambati Rayudu scoring 77 in the first innings.
Vidarbha (62-1) beat Uttar Pradesh (60 all out) in a low-scoring match that Vidarbha bowler Darshan Nalkande end the match with figures of 5-18.
Bengal (82-1) beat Mizoram (79-4) in another lop-sided encounter with Bengal’s Vivek Singh top scoring in the match with 52.
Mumbai (154-2) beat Haryana (153-5) by 8 wickets thanks in no small part to skipper Suryakumar Yadav scoring an unbeaten 81 in the second innings.
Nagaland (124-3) beat Sikkim (122-5) thanks to a cameo from Stuart Binny, who scored 42 from 21 balls including 4 sixes.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Wrap | Baroda, TN & Jharkhand Register Big Wins
November 9, 2019
