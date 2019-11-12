Syed Mushtaq Ali Wrap | Deepak Chahar Gets Another Hat-trick; Delhi, Karnataka Win Big

The group stages of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continued on Tuesday (November 12), with a number of high-scoring encounters going right down to the wire.
Here’s a wrap of the day’s results.
Chahar Hat-trick Not Enough for Rajasthan
Just two days after becoming the first Indian to take a hat-trick in T20Is, Deepak Chahar repeated the feat for Rajasthan but they were unable to beat Vidarbha.
Chahar took 3 wickets off the last three balls of the first innings to ensure Vidarbha finished at 99-9. In reply, Rajasthan got to 58/0 in 4 overs before rain struck, meaning Vidarbha won by 1 run (VJD method).
Delhi Trump Saurashtra in High-scoring Affair
A half-century from wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat saw Delhi register a six-wicket win over Saurashtra in a match that saw plenty of runs scored.
Chasing 174 to win, Rawat (88) got Delhi off to a blistering start with the other batsmen chipping in with small knocks as Delhi reached the target with 1 ball to spare.
Karnataka Too Good for Services
A century from skipper Manish Pandey and a half-century from Devdutt Padikkal saw Karnataka register a whopping 70-run win over Services.
Pandey (129) and Padikkal (75) powered Karnataka to 250-3. In reply, Services managed a respectable total of 170-7 it was way short of what was needed.
Brief Results:
Group A
Baroda (172-3; A Waghmode 82, L Meriwala 3-22) beat Andhra Pradesh (168-6; Kranthi Kumar 47, DN Reddy 1-24) by 7 wickets.
Uttarakhand (120-2; T Srivastava 49*, M Mishra 4-6) beat Goa (119-9; S Kauthankar 57) by 8 wickets.
Group B
Kerala (149-9; Sachin Baby 48, S Midhun 4-5) beat Manipur (74-7; N Johnson Singh 27, B Konthoujam 3-28) by 75 runs.
Uttar Pradesh (50-3) beat Tripura (49-6) by 7 wickets.
Group C
Railways (165-3; M Devdhar 66, H Tyagi 1-11) beat Arunachal Pradesh (161-5; R Dalal 77, A Sahani 2-25) by 7 wickets.
Chhattisgarh (201-3; H Singh 88*, Pankaj Rao 3-20) beat Maharashtra (167 all out; R Gaekwad 66, S Bachhav 1-26) by 34 runs.
Hyderabad (126-5; B Sandeep 32*, M Siraj 3-15) beat Chandigarh (123 all out; B Sharma 35, J Singh 2-17) by 5 wickets.
Punjab (90-2; S Sharma 4-8) beat Himachal Pradesh (87-9) by 8 wickets.
Group D
Madhya Pradesh (213-5; R Chouhan 63, A Sharma 1-21) beat Mizoram (127-2; T Kohli 81, G Labiakvela 2-31) by 86 runs.
Meghalaya (110-6; P Bisht 42, S Yadav 2-14) beat Assam (108-7; S Roy 50, S Purkayastha 3-17) by 4 wickets.
Haryana (126-5; H Patel 35, A Hooda 2-19) beat Bengal (122-8; S Goswami 30, S Ahmed 2-19) by 5 wickets.
Mumbai (171-6; S Yadav 57, S Mulani 2-25) beat Puducherry (144-7; P Dogra 45, S Trivedi 4-29) by 27 runs.
Group E
Gujarat (199-6; C Gandhi 52, R Kalaria 2-13) beat Nagaland (100-7; H Zhimomi 55, I Lemtur 3-23) by 99 runs.
Jammu & Kashmir (164-2; J Wadhwan 69, A Mushtaq 2-24) beat Odisha (161-7; S Pattnaik 51, A Yadav 1-49) by 3 runs.
Jharkhand (65-2) beat Sikkim (63 all out) by 8 wickets.
