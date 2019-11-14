Syed Mushtaq Ali Wrap | Jammu & Kashmir Stun Delhi, Uthappa Leads Kerala Charge
The Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy saw a huge upset on Thursday, as Jammu & Kashmir stunned Delhi, defeating them by eight wickets to register their first win of the tournament. On the other hand, Robin Uthappa guided Kerala to a win over Vidarbha with an unbeaten 69. Here is how the action transpired:
