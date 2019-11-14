Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Wrap | Jammu & Kashmir Stun Delhi, Uthappa Leads Kerala Charge

The Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy saw a huge upset on Thursday, as Jammu & Kashmir stunned Delhi, defeating them by eight wickets to register their first win of the tournament. On the other hand, Robin Uthappa guided Kerala to a win over Vidarbha with an unbeaten 69. Here is how the action transpired:

Cricketnext Staff |November 14, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
Group E

Shikhar Dhawan failed to score in his first game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy as Delhi suffered a shock eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Jammu and Kashmir for their first loss of the tournament.

Nitish Rana took Delhi to 165 for seven with 55 off 30 balls, a quickfire innings that included half a dozen sixes. This was after Delhi decided to bat at the Patel International Stadium.

Jammu and Kashmir made short work of the 166-run target, racing to victory in 15.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. The flying start to the chase was provided by openers Shubham Khajuria (49 off 22) and Jatin Wadhawan (48 not out off 33) before Manzoor Dar smashed 58 off 24 balls.

It was the first loss for Delhi and first victory for Jammu and Kashmir.

Dar was picked up by IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab ahead of the 2018 edition but did not get a game. The franchise eventually released him. With a blistering knock on Thursday, he is certain to attract some attention ahead of the IPL auctions next month.

It was not an ideal start to the tournament for India opener Dhawan, who is not in the best of form. His stay in the middle lasted nine balls.

In another Group E game, Gujarat thrashed Sikkim by nine wickets.

Other Brief Scores:

Nagaland (145/6, SS Mundhe 74 off 46 balls) lost to Jharkhand (149/3, Anand Singh 81* off 59 balls) by seven wickets.

Odisha (163/5, BB Samantray 60* off 35 balls) beat Saurashtra (114 all out, HM Desai 26 off 22 balls) by 49 runs.

Group B

Robin Uthappa’s unbeaten knock of 69 runs off just 39 balls laid the foundation for Kerala’s 26-run victory over Vidarbha in Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday, as they rose to the third position in the table.

After Vidarbha put Kerala in to bat at Thumba, it was the duo of Uthappa and Sachin Baby (39 off 37 balls) that helped Kerala reach a total of 162/7 in 20 overs. Uthappa’s knock included two fours and as many as five sixes, putting his hat in to be considered for the national team in the T20 format going forward.

In reply, Vidarbha got off to a bad start, losing Faiz Fazal in the second over before Jitesh Sharma attempted to steady the ship. However, Sandeep Warrier produced a stellar bowling performance and took three wickets, giving away 29 runs in his fours overs, breaking the back of the Vidarbha top order. They eventually finished their innings on 136/7 in the designated 20 overs.

Other Brief Scores:

Uttar Pradesh (164/9, RK Singh 50 off 29 balls, Saurabh Kumar 33 off 25 balls) lost to Rajasthan (166/5, Ravi Bishnoi 87* off 43 balls) by 5 wickets.

Manipur (55 all out) lost to Tamil Nadu (58/1, M Vijay 33 off 14 balls) by 9 wickets.

Group A Brief Scores

Services (190/6, Lakhan Singh 81 off 50, Ravi Chauhan 60 off 38) beat Goa (169 all out, SS Kauthankar 44*) by 21 runs.

Uttarakhand (129/8, T Srivastava 57 off 45 balls, D Negi 22 off 16 balls) lost to Andhra (130/6, KS Bharat 47 off 33 balls, D Naren Reddy 24 off 15 balls) by four wickets.

Bihar (124/7, Kunal Dabas 45 off 40 balls) lost to Baroda (125/0, K Devdhar 64* off 41 balls, A Waghmode 55 off 35 balls) by 10 wickets.

Group C Brief Scores

Chhattisgarh (161/6, VS Kushwah 60* off 29 balls) lost to Chandigarh (164/4, Bipul Sharma 62* off 33 balls) by six wickets, with six balls remaining.

Railways (167/8, MH Devdhar 37 off 32 balls, VS Rajput 33 off 30 balls) beat Punjab (162/7, Anmolpreet Singh 84 off 56 balls) by 5 runs.

Arunachal Pradesh (118/6, RR Dalal 62 off 45 balls) beat Himachal Pradesh (119/4, E Sen 51 off 30 balls) by six wickets.

Hyderabad (163/6, BP Sandeep 55* off 31 balls) lost to Maharashtra (164/4, KM Jadhav, 68 off 40 balls) by 6 wickets.

Group D Brief Scores

Puducherry (114 all out, S Anand 22 off 23 balls) lost to Haryana (115/4, GA Singh 37 off 30 balls) by 6 wickets.

Bengal (153/4, B Vivek Singh 56 off 45 balls) lost to Mumbai (154/7, JG Bista 48 off 41 balls, A Tare37 off 27 balls) by 3 wickets.

Mizoram (66 all out, T Kohli 25 off 27 balls) lost to Assam (70/1, PP Das 37 off 14 balls) by nine wickets.

Madhya Pradesh (244/4, AR Sharma 60 off 27 balls, RM Patidar 68 off 29 balls) beat Meghalaya (159/9, P Bisht 44 off 19 balls) by 85 runs.

jammu and kashmirKerala Cricketrobin uthappashikhar dhawanSyed Mushtaq Alividarbha

