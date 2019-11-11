Syed Mushtaq Ali Wrap | Karnakata and Mumbai Win Big as TN Suffer Shock Loss

The action in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continued to flow thick and fast on Monday (November 11).
While the day went according to plan for most of the traditional big guns, Tamil Nadu suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Uttar Pradesh.
Here’s a wrap of all the day’s results.
Karnataka beat Andhra Pradesh by 5 wickets
Riding half centuries from Prasanth Kumar (79) and Ashwin Hebbar (61) Andhra Pradesh helped themselves to a healthy total of 184/5 against Karnataka’s strong bowling unit.
In response, Devdutt Padikkal smashed an unbeaten 122 from 60 deliveries and K Gowtham helped with another 35 as Karnataka coasted to a five wicket win in Vizag in Group A.
Mumbai Thrash Madhya Pradesh by 9 wickets
Parth Sahani scored 46 and captain Naman Ojha added 22 for Madhya Pradesh as they found it tough to get any sort of momentum going against Mumbai’s bowlers. MP eventually managed to post a healthy 159/5 with significant contributions from the middle order.
Mumbai in response, had Jay Bista (68) and Aditya Tare take (74*) care of most of the run chase, while Suryakumar Yadav (20*) was needed only to add the finishing touches to an absolutely fantastic team performance in Group D.
Uttar Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by 5 wickets
A strong Tamil Nadu side led by Dinesh Karthik, including spinner Washington Sundar who flew in overnight for the game, did not begin the game too well. Murali Vijay smashed 51, while the Karthik pitched in with 61 to give the total some respectability at 168/7.
In response, Upendra Yadav stood tall at his end with an unbeaten 70 for Uttar Pradesh, as the rest rallied around him with significant contributions. Sundar failed to have any impact despite the individual effort of travelling for the game as UP ran out winners with 5 wickets in hand and one ball to spare in Group B.
Bengal beat Meghalaya by 54 runs
In Group D, Bengal piled on the runs as captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (61) and Vivek Singh (57) scored the bulk of the runs. Manoj Tiwary added a useful 45 as they comfortably crossed the 200-run barrier and finished with 207/4.
Ishan Porel (2/22) then took over with the ball and struck telling blows in the beginning of the chase to peg back Meghalaya, who could not really recover from that. Sanjay Yadav (45*) and Mark Ingty (39*) tried their best to make something of a difficult situation but failed and Bengal came away easy winners in Mumbai.
Saurashtra beat Gujarat by 57 runs
Batting first, Saurashtra had a terrible start before half centuries from Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (59) and Samarth Vyas (55) steadied the ship. It also gave Sheldon Jackson (57*) a platform to take off from as they piled on the runs and posted 214/7.
A formidable Gujarat batting unit however found that to be too much to deal with despite Axar Patel’s unbeaten 70. Piyush Chawla added 32 towards the end, but with the frontline batsmen failing to get a move on Jaydev Unadkat (3/32) and co made merry and ran out winners in their Group E encounter.
Maharashtra beat Arunachal Pradesh by 8 wickets
Uvais Ahmad scored 70 and Rahul Dalal pitched in with 30 as Arunachal, who were batting first, failed to really get any partnerships together and could only post 148/6 in their innings. For Maharashtra Mukesh Choudhary finished with 3/32.
In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered 81 off 41 deliveries while Rahul Tripathi and Naushad Shaikh pitched in with valuable contributions as Maharashtra won at a canter.
Brief Scores:
Group A
Services 184/7 (Ravi Chauhan – 71, S Ashraf – 3/35) beat Bihar 90/9 (Babul Kumar – 21, Vikas Yadav – 2/17) by 94 runs.
Baroda 201/4 (D Hooda – 52, Swapnil Singh – 47, D Negi – 2/33) beat Uttarakhand 168 (S Rawat – 70, K Kaushal – 38, Swapnil Singh – 3/25, R Arothe – 3/30) by 33 runs.
Group B
Vidarbha 150/6 (J Sharma – 73*, B Konthoujam – 1/24) beat Manipur 80/9 (SJ Singh – 36, Yash Thakur 4/5) by 70 runs
Kerala 191/7 (Sachin Baby – 58, RS Kunnummal – 30) beat Tripura 177/8 (Milind Kumar – 54, J Saxena – 4/26) by 14 runs
Group C
Chhattisgarh 190/6 (S Chandrakar – 82, Harpreet Singh – 60, Karthik Raman – 3/33) beat Railways 123 all out (Dinesh Mor – 35, Shashank Singh – 4/22, Pankaj Rao – 2/4) by 72 runs
Himachal Pradesh 183/5 (E Sen – 38, P Chopra – 32, M Siraj – 2/31) beat Hyderabad 99 all out (H Aggarwal – 21, R Dhawan – 3/18) by 84 runs
Punjab 132/3 (A Sharma – 60*, Anmolpreet Singh - 28, Gurinder Singh – 2/34) beat Chandigarh 131/5 (S Bhambri – 41, B Sharma – 31, M Markande – 3/26) by 7 wickets
Group D
Puducherry 155/7 (S Anand – 42, D Rohit – 39, S Lamba – 3/25) beat Mizoram 124/4 (T Kohli – 76*, AR Sanganakal – 2/25) by 31 runs
Haryana 159/7 (HV Patel – 62, C Bishnoi – 32, P Das – 2/25) beat Assam 158/8 (R Parag – 58, A Chaprana – 2/25) by 3 wickets
Group E
Delhi 78/2 (D Shorey 27*, N Rana – 20*) beat Nagaland 75/9 (S Mundhe – 22, P Negi - 3/11) by 8 wickets
Odisha 125/3 (S Senapati - 44*, P Tamang – 2/20) beat Sikkim 121/4 (Yashpal Singh – 63*, A Yadav – 1/17) by 7 wickets
Jharkhand 107 (Virat Singh – 44, Umar Nazir – 5/17) beat Jammu & Kashmir 100 (SP Khajuria – 38, R Shukla – 4/10) by 7 runs
Syed Mushtaq Ali Wrap | Karnakata and Mumbai Win Big as TN Suffer Shock Loss
The action in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continued to flow thick and fast on Monday (November 11).
