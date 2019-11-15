Syed Mushtaq Ali Wrap: Meghalaya Upset Mumbai, Delhi Overcome Jharkhand

The trend of upsets in this season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continued as Meghalaya stunned Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium by six wickets. Highly favoured Delhi also defeated Jharkhand, but Shikhar Dhawan failed to deliver the goods once again. Here is how the action transpired.
Group D
Meghalaya ended Mumbai's winning streak after they defeated the domestic giants by six wickets.
After restricting the hosts to a below-par 157/6 at Wankhede Stadium, Meghalaya rode on half centuries by Ravi Bhamidipati (61 not out) and Sanjay Yadav (55) to chase the target with four balls to spare, despite a poor start.
Opting to bat first, Mumbai failed to capitalise on the flying start provided by openers Jay Bista (44 off 30 balls, 6x4, 1x6) and Aditya Tare (27 off 22 balls, 4x4), who added 73 runs for the first wicket.
But medium pacer Swarajeet Das (2-31) pegged back the hosts by dismissing both the openers in the ninth over.
One-down Shreyas Iyer (15), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (28), Siddhesh Lad (22) and last game's hero Shubham Ranjane (8) failed to convert their starts, as Meghalaya bowlers, led by pacer Abhay Negi (2-41), made an impressive comeback.
Meghalaya started the chase on a poor note, as they lost their skipper Raj Biswa (0) in the first over. Soon, they were reeling at 41-3, with another opener Punit Bisht (23) and Swarajeet Das (0) back in the hut.
But Bhamidipati and Yadav had other plans, as their 92-run for the fourth wicket not only rebuilt the Meghalaya innings, but also took the game away from Mumbai.
Bhamidipati hit eight boundaries in his unbeaten 45 balls knock, while Yadav had six fours and two other hits over the fence.
Mumbai's key spinner Shams Mulani dismissed Yadav in the 16th over, but it was too little and too late.
Bhamidipati in company of Abhay Negi (10 not out) took the visitors home, leaving Mumbai stunned.
In the first game at Wankhede stadium, Haryana defeated Mizoram by seven wickets, as they chased the 96-run target in 9.4 overs.
Earlier, in the first game at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bengal got better of their opponents Madhya Pradesh by six wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 65 by opener Shreevats Goswami.
In the second game at BKC, Pondicherry defeated Assam by six wickets.
Group E
Shikhar Dhawan failed yet again but Nitish Rana and Himmat Singh slammed half-centuries to help Delhi beat Jharkhand by nine runs in their Group E match.
Sent into bat, Delhi rode on Rana (66 off 42 balls) and Himmat's (51 not out off 22 balls) innings to post a challenging 176 for five and then restricted Jharkhand to 167 for six to pocket the vital win.
Dhawan made just nine runs before being dismissed LBW by Utkarsh Singh. Besides Rana and Himmat, opener Hiten Dalal made a run-a-ball 38.
For Jharkhand off-spinner Utkarsh (2/24) scalped two wickets.
Chasing the target, Jharkhand had a bad start as they lost skipper Ishan Kishan (6) and Anand Singh (13) early.
Virat Singh (32), Saurabh Tiwary (24) and Kumar Deobrat (33) kept Jharkhand in the hunt.
Towards the end Utkarsh (49 not out off 25 balls) used his long handle to good effect but it was not enough to take Jharkhand home.
Medium pacers Simarjeet Singh (3/21) and Pranshu Vijayran (2/22) were the key wicket takers for Delhi.
The win helped Delhi move to the fourth spot in Group E with 16 points from six games, while Jharkhand is atop the standings with 18 points from as many matches.
Meanwhile in other matches of Group E, Jammu and Kashmir beat Nagaland by eight wickets, while Gujarat and Saurashtra defeated Odisha and Sikkim by six wickets each respectively.
Group B
Tamil Nadu thrashed Tripura by eight wickets in their Group B match.
Electing to bat, Tripura recovered from a 9 for 7 in 5.1 overs to make 79 for 8 in the allotted 20 overs, which Tamil Nadu overhauled in 12.1 overs, riding on a breezy knock of 46 (32 balls, 4 fours,2 sixes) by M S Washington Sundar.
Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, opening the attack, was the best bowler with figures of 4 for 6 in 4 overs which included two maidens. His victims were opener Joydeep Banik, Pratyush Singh, Milind Kumar and Kaushal Acharjee.
Barring Acharjee, the others made ducks.
Left-arm seamer T Natarajan scalped three wickets, giving away only 4 runs in his four overs.
Five Tripura batsmen failed to open their account as the team appeared to be in danger of being bowled out for the lowest ever T20 score of 21 (by Turkey against Czech Republic in August this year).
Some dogged batting and big hitting by Saurabh Sankar Das (44, 50 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes) and Neelambuj Vats (28 not out, 47 balls, 1 four, 1 six) ensured that Tripura played out the quota of overs and reached 79.
Washington Sundar pushed up to open flayed four boundaries and hoisted two big sixes, before being caught by keeper Joydeep Banik off Abhijit Chakraborty for 46.
B Aparajith (33 not out) saw the team home along with M Shahrukh Khan (0 not out).
In other games, Rajasthan cruised to a seven-wicket win over Kerala thanks to Rajesh Bishnoi's unbeaten 76 and Uttar Pradesh beat Manipur by a similar margin.
The UP-Manipur match saw India medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar return after being out of action since the tour of West Indies where he featured in the T20s.
He has been recovering from a hamstring injury and a side strain and assessed himself for a comeback when he participated in a "skill session" during Indian team's practice ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore.
Tamil Nadu has joined Vidarbha at the top with 16 points from five matches.
Group A – Brief Scores
Goa (113, SS Prabhudessai 32 off 23 balls) lost to Andhra (114/1, KS Bharat 76 off 44 balls) by nine wickets.
Baroda (195/6, DJ Hooda 68 off 39 balls) defeated Services (160/8, G Rahul Singh 39 off 19 balls) by 35 balls.
Bihar (106 all out, Babul Kumar 41 off 34 balls) lost to Karnataka (107/1, KK Nair 65 off 36 balls) by nine wickets.
Group C – Brief Scores
Arunachal Pradesh (125/6, Uvais Ahmed 72* off 38 balls) lost to Hyderabad (131/4, TD Agarwal 52 off 40 balls) by six wickets.
Railways (195/6, Pratham Singh 67 off 47 balls) defeated Chandigarh (195/5, AK Kaushik 74* off 37 balls) by one run.
Himachal Pradesh (135/8, P Chopra 28 off 22 balls) lost to Maharashtra (138/2, RD Gaikwad 82* off 61 balls) by eight wickets.
(With PTI Inputs)
