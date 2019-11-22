Syed Mushtaq Ali Wrap: Tamil Nadu, Haryana & Baroda Register Victories

The second day of the Super League stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw a low-scoring day with two games seeing scores in the 120s. Here’s how the day played out.
Tamil Nadu Beat Mumbai by 7 Wickets
In what was the biggest clash of the day, traditional powerhouses Mumbai and Tamil Nadu did battle and produced a thriller in Surat.
Mumbai, batting first, looked for a brisk start with Prithvi Shaw (30) at the top of order. But the opener only found some support after the loss of the first two wickets when he was joined by Shams Mulani (73).
The duo were the only ones who managed to register double figure scores as Mumbai wound up with 121/9. Sai Kishore picked four wickets while Manimaran Siddharth finished with three for Tamil Nadu.
In response, C Hari Nishanth carried his bat through the chase with 73 and almost single-handedly took Tamil Nadu over the line. Vijay Shankar, who was with Nishanth at the end, stayed unbeaten on 27. Mulani picked three wickets but could not engineer the collapse his captain would have wanted.
Haryana beat Rajasthan by 4 wickets
Up against a strong bowling lineup in the Haryana team, Rajasthan had to bat out of their skins. However, Rahul Tewatia had other ideas and picked three important wickets to derail Rajasthan.
Ankit Lamba top scored with 38 for Rajasthan, while none of the others were able to give him much support. Rajasthan eventually huffed and puffed their way to 123/7.
In response, Haryana began badly as they lost early wickets. Harshal Patel though held up his end with a well-paced 41, before Sumit Kumar remained unbeaten on 23 to take the side home for a comfortable win with more than four overs to spare.
Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
In another thriller, Baroda led by Kedar Devdhar beat Delhi by 1 run in Surat. Batting first, Aditya Waghmode top scored for Baroda with 36 while Deepak Hooda added an important 26.
Nitish Rana picked two wickets for Delhi as Baroda finished with a fighting total of 151/6.After the break, Delhi with Kunwar Bhiduri’s 68 and Hiten Dalal added 22 to give the side a solid start.
Right up until the number 10 when Suboth Bhati scored 20, no one managed to get into the double figures. Babashafi Pathan picked three wickets for Baroda as they came away with a narrow 1 run win.
