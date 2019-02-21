Syed Mustaq Ali Takeaways: Saurashtra Lose Despite Pujara's 61-ball Ton

Loading...
Elsewhere, Manish Pandey starred in Karnataka's win while the R Ashwin-led Tamil Nadu went down to Rajasthan.
Here are the takeaways:
Pujara's ton goes in vain
Pujara scored his maiden T20 century but that wasn't enough to stop Railways from beginning the tournament with a victory in Indore. Pujara scored an unbeaten 61-ball 100, the first T20 ton by the Saurashtra batsman, helping his side post 188 for 3 in 20 overs. Opening the batting, Pujara added 85 for the opening wicket with Harvik Desai (34 off 24) before adding 82 for the second wicket with Robin Uthappa (46 off 31). Pujara hit 14 fours and a six in his knock.
Railways, however, got home with two balls to spare for a five-wicket win. They had contributions throughout the order, starting with openers Mrunal Devdhar (49 off 20) and Pratham Singh (40 off 30). Abhinav Dixit (37* off 30), Ashish Yadav (24 off 16) and Harsh Tyagi (16* off 7) applied the finishing touches.
Suresh Raina fails, Uttar Pradesh lose to Maharashtra
Raina scored just 5 off 5 as UP went down to Maharashtra by 12 runs at the Airforce Complex ground, Palam in New Delhi. Chasing 150, UP were bowled out for 137 in 19.3 overs despite opener Samarth Singh scoring 93 off 61. Only Akshdeep Nath got to double-digits apart from Samarth.
Ashwin's Tamil Nadu lose to Rajasthan
Mahipal Lomror's 52-ball 78 followed by Deepak Chahar (3 for 30) and Khaleel Ahmed (3 for 14)'s efforts with the ball helped Rajasthan win by 53 runs. Rajasthan scored 181 for 4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Ashwin bowled four wicketless overs for 26 runs. Tamil Nadu's batsmen failed in response and were bowled out for 128 in 19.5 overs, with Shahrukh Khan top scoring with 23.
Captain Pandey leads Karnataka to win over Assam
Manish Pandey scored 74 off 39 balls as Karnataka beat Assam by by 15 runs in Cuttack. Karnataka scored 169 for 6 thanks to the skipper's effort. Assam were struggling at 61 for 5 at one stage before Wasiqur Rahman (62 off 41) and Rajjakuddin Ahmed (53 off 34) provided a late fightback with a 63-run stand. However, Assam only managed 154 for 7 in their 20 overs.
Pondicherry stun Hyderabad
Playing their first Syded Mushtaq Ali tournament, Pondicherry stunned Hyderabad for a three-wicket win in Palam. Paras Dogra scored a 48-ball 89 with seven fours and six sixes to help Pondicherry score 159 for 6 in 20 overs. Hyderabad managed only 156 for 9 in their response, with opener Akshath Reddy unbeaten on 69 off 51. Thamaraikannan Parandaman picked 4 for 39.
Jharkhand beat Delhi
Virat Singh's 70 pipped Dhruv Shorey's 70 as Jharkhand beat Delhi by three runs in a thriller in Vijayawada. Jharkhand posted 158 for 4 in their 20 overs with No. 3 Virat unbeaten on 70 off 49. Delhi's no. 3, Shorey, led their chase with a 55-ball 70 but his dismissal in the 17th over turned the game. Delhi needed 36 from the last three overs but fell three short. Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Shukla picked up two wickets each.
