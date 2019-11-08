Syed Mustaq Ali Wrap: TN & Karnataka Register Easy Wins, Rain Washes Out Six Matches
India’s domestic T20 tournament – Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – got underway across various venues on Friday. While there were no upsets on the opening day, the championship witnessed low scores throughout. Apart from that as many as six matches were washed out due to rain at different venues.
Syed Mustaq Ali Wrap: TN & Karnataka Register Easy Wins, Rain Washes Out Six Matches
India’s domestic T20 tournament – Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – got underway across various venues on Friday. While there were no upsets on the opening day, the championship witnessed low scores throughout. Apart from that as many as six matches were washed out due to rain at different venues.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
Padikkal to Kalaria, Five Standout Performers in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy
Cricketnext Staff | October 20, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Want to Play Dhoni's Finisher Role For India in T20 World Cup: Karthik
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
At 34, Parthiv Patel Keen on Another Shot at India's Wicket-keeper Spot
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWPerth PS
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGPerth PS
ICC CWC 2019 | 6th T20I T20 | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWPerth PS
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 10 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZAuckland All Fixtures
Team Rankings