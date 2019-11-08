Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Syed Mustaq Ali Wrap: TN & Karnataka Register Easy Wins, Rain Washes Out Six Matches

India’s domestic T20 tournament – Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – got underway across various venues on Friday. While there were no upsets on the opening day, the championship witnessed low scores throughout. Apart from that as many as six matches were washed out due to rain at different venues.

Cricketnext Staff |November 8, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
All-round Performance Guides Tamil Nadu to Comfortable Win

Team Tamil Nadu opened their campaign with a convincing 37-run victory over Kerala. It was a combined team effort where every player contributed to the team’s victory. While handy contributions from Baba Aparajith (35), Dinesh Karthik (33) and M Mohammed (34) took the team to 174/5 in 20 overs, it was T Natarajan and G Periyaswamy who shone with the ball. Both the bowlers took three wickets each to hand their team a win.

On the other hand it was a disappointing performance by Kerala batsmen. Star players Robin Uthappa and Jalaj Saxena failed with the bat, which cost them dear.

Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal Start Brilliantly For Karnataka

The Karun Nair-lead Karnataka couldn’t have asked for a better start to the championship as they stormed to a nine-wicket win against Uttarakhand. After batting first, the latter could only put 132 on the board with skipper Tanmay Srivastava top-scoring with 39. Abhimanyu Mithun and Shreyas Gopal bagged two wickets each.

Come Karnataka’s batting, Kadam (67) and Padikkal (53) totally dominated the proceedings. The duo stitched a partnership of 108 runs to take their team to victory. Padikkal, especially looked in excellent form as he scored at a strike rate of 160 and smashed three sixes in his innings.

Hyderabad Post 2-run Win

Hyderabad eked out a narrow two-run victory of Punjab in a rain affected match. Hyderabad scored 149/7 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy Akshath Reddy’s 27-ball 47. Tanmay Agarwal (42) and Ambati Rayudu (34) too chipped in with valuable contributions at the top of the order.

For Punjab, Shubman Gill (48) looked set to take his team to a victory, but did not find support from the other end. They could only manage 97 runs in 14 overs and fell tantalizingly short to the target.

In other matches, powerhouses Vidarbha, Mumbai, Saurashtra and Rajasthan registered easy wins in their respective encounters. After the first round Andhra top Group A on superior run-rate, while Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Saurashtra lead the tables in Group B, C and D.

devdutt paddikaldinesh karthikShubman Gillsyed mustaq ali

