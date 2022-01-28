SYL vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction For BPL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Bangladesh Premier League, January 28, 6:00 PM IST Friday

SYL vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 10 between Sylhet Sunrisers and Minister Group Dhaka: The Sylhet Sunrisers (SYL) will lock horns with Minister Group Dhaka (MGD) in the 10th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Friday. Both sides have had contrasting fortunes in the ongoing tournament so far, will be meeting for the second time. The Sunrisers lost their tournament opener to Comilla Victorians in a low-scoring thriller but bounced back with a comfortable seven-wicket triumph against MGD on Tuesday. With a win and a loss each from two games so far they sit at the third place in the points table and will be keen to make it two in a row against MGD on Friday.

Meanwhile, opponents Dhaka who played four games in the competition will have their task cut out when they face Sunrisers again here. The team has not had an ideal tournament, as they managed to win just one of their four matches played thus far. Their batters need to step up for the team to survive in this tournament.

Ahead of the match between Sylhet Sunrisers and Minister Group Dhaka; here is everything you need to know:

SYL vs MGD Telecast

SYL vs MGD match will not be telecast in India.

SYL vs MGD Live Streaming

The Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SYL vs MGD Match Details

The Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka contest will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, on Friday, January 28. The game is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM IST

SYL vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mahmudullah

Vice-captain: Colin Ingram

Suggested Playing XI for SYL vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Anamul Haque

Batters: Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Ravi Bopara, Colin Ingram

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Sohag Gazi, Shuvagata Hom

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Taskin Ahmed

SYL vs MGD Probable XIs

Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (C), Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam

Minister Group Dhaka: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Naim Sheikh, Jahurul Islam, Mahmudullah (C), Andre Russell, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Murad

