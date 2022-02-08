Sylhet Sunrisers Penalised 5 Runs After Skipper Ravi Bopara Tries to Tamper Ball

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team Sylhet Sunrisers’ newly appointed skipper Ravi Bopara has landed in a soup for allegedly tampering with the ball during the match against Khulna Tigers on Monday. The incident occurred during the 9th over of the first innings when TV replays showed Bopara running his fingernails over the ball before bowling a delivery. On-field umpires Mahfuzur Rahman and Prageeth Rambukwella promptly inspected the ball condition and ordered replacement balls.

Bopara and wicketkeeper Anamul Haque tried speaking to the umpires but to no avail. The Sylhet Sunrisers were eventually penalised 5 runs for trying to change the ball condition.

According to the playing conditions, clause 41.3.5, “if it is possible to identify the player(s) responsible for changing the condition of the ball, the umpires shall… change the ball forthwith. Additionally, the bowler’s end umpire shall award 5 Penalty runs to the opposing side."

The incident was also reported to the match referee who may take further action against Bopara.

Batting first the Khulna Tigers posted a total of 182 runs on the board thanks to an unbeaten 82 by Soumya Sarkar and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim’s 62 off 38 balls. In reply, the Sunrisers’ were restricted to 167/7 in their allotted 20 overs despite a quickfire 39 off 22 during the latter stage of the run chase. Anamul Haque finished as the highest scorer for his team with 33 balls 47 run innings. Skipper Bopara was packed back to the pavilion for a duck by Thisara Parera

Bopara took over as Sylhet captain replacing Mosaddek Hossain under whose leadership the team had won only 1 match in the current season. However, the change in leadership could change the team’s fate. With 5 losses in their 7 matches, the team is currently placed at the bottom with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.790.

The Sunrisers will next face Comilla Victorians tomorrow (February 9) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

