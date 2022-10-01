Sylhet Weather Update, India Women vs South Africa Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Weather Forecast for Saturday’s IN-W vs SL-W match

The eighth edition of the Women’s Asia Cup is set to start on October 1. Runners-up India will be in action on the opening day. India, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, will face Sri Lanka Women in their first match of the event. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Defending champions Bangladesh Women will be up against Thailand Women’s cricket team in the inaugural fixture.

India Women have been the most successful team in the history of the event. The six-time champions will certainly start their Women’s Asia Cup campaign as the clear favorites. India Women’s last victory at the Asia Cup occurred back in 2016.

Indian women’s cricket team will come into the fixture after securing a convincing 3-0 victory against England in ODIs.

Seven teams will take part in this year’s Women’s Asia Cup and they will face each other once in a round-robin format. After the completion of the league stage, top four teams will be qualifying for the semi-finals. Matches will be played in T20 format. The summit clash will be played on October 15.

Weather update and pitch report

Sylhet weather is expected to be mostly cloudy on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women game as there are 10 per cent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 35 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 65 per cent.

The pitch is expected to be batter-friendly but spinners are expected to play a vital role in the game. The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium appears to be slow in nature.

India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmi Silva, Achini Kulasuriya

