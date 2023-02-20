'Synonym Of Injustice': Fans Slam Selectors as Sanju Samson Ingnored for Australia ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the last two Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as the three-match One-day international series against Australia on Sunday. Sanju Samson, who was expected to earn a call-up in the limited-over series was ignored by the selectors once again.

The Kerala batter failed to make it to the unit as KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan were retained as the wicketkeepers for the bilateral series. Following the squad announcement, fans slammed the selectors for disregarding Samson’s talent and recent form.

Samson donned the Blue jersey last time in the opening T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. However, the wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out only after the first game owing to an unfortunate knee injury. Samson, who has recorded 330 runs in 11 ODIs so far at an impressive batting average of 66 has not appeared in a 50-over game since November 2022.

The absence of Samson in the ODI home series against Australia turned out to be a buzzing topic on the internet. A fan termed the cricketer “the synonym of injustice” and revealed that “Samson is the only cricketer who has never featured in an ICC tournament among players who debuted for India in 2015 or before.”

Shocking fact about Sanju SamsonInjustice is synonym of Sanju Samson 😢 pic.twitter.com/0oJEUuV6y8 — AVI29 🇮🇳 (@SportsLover029) February 19, 2023

Another fan referred to Sanju Samson’s swashbuckling batting in the first ODI against South Africa in October last year. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a blistering unbeaten knock of 86 runs in 63 deliveries including 9 boundaries and 3 maximums. The fan wrote, “Sanju Samson rarely played after this knock.”

SANJU SAMSON rarely played after this knock. Sanju Samson has an average over 66 and a Strike Rate of 104 in ODIs. #SanjuSamsonpic.twitter.com/qhKSsUk7Ej— Pratham. (@75thHundredWhen) February 19, 2023

A person said, “The Way BCCI always ignore Sanju Samson is an injustice to his ability.”

The Way BCCI always ignore Sanju Samson is injustice to his ability pic.twitter.com/Jqfo96bFsq— PraVeeN PP (@PraVeeN35007307) February 19, 2023

A fan highlighted Samson’s commendable form last year and wrote, “After scoring 284 runs at 71 average and 105 strike-rate in 2022, Sanju Samson has been once again ignored in ODIs.”

After scoring 284 runs at 71 average and 105 strike-rate in 2022, Sanju Samson has been once again ignored in ODIs 😳#SanjuSamson #TeamIndia #CricTracker #SanjuSamson#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/ZAiqStxVVT— Salim Khan (@SalimKh59226836) February 20, 2023

Check other reactions here:

Sanju Samson Robbed Again 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Ep3rSWvJth— AVI29 🇮🇳 (@SportsLover029) February 19, 2023

Sanju Samson will be my favourite of new era,not only because he is good at cricket but also not begging for chance in chief selector's house like OTHERS (GREAT RESPECT WARRIOR,BE STRONG, YOU HAVE AN ARMY OUT THERE WHO SUPPORT YOU ,WE WILL NOT ALLOW YOU TO SINK❣️❣️❣️) pic.twitter.com/In5v76ToyT— AK688 (@AK68811) February 15, 2023

First, when it was the T20 World Cup year, they said we were looking for Sanju Samson in the ODI format. Now again, when it is One Day World Cup year, he is out of the team in spite of averaging around 66. Keep it up, BCCI, with your double standards.#sanjusamson #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/QtYGmxX3sJ— Chandan Purohit (@C_Purohit82) February 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson will be leading the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition of IPL. The team will kickstart their campaign with an opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2.

