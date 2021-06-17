T-20 Blast: Alex Hales Scores 96 to Register Win But His International Career Ends

Right-hand batsman Alex Hales has once again performed exceptionally well in T-20 cricket. The England opener managed to slam 96 runs from 54 balls. It is because of Hales’ contribution Nottinghamshire won against Durham by 13 runs in a T20 Blast match. To manage a score of 96 he hit 10 fours and 4 sixes. Hales had an impressive strike rate of over 177. He was also awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ title.

It is because of Hales’ impressive batting that Nottinghamshire was able to manage 195 runs at the loss of five wickets while the Durham side were only able to score 182 runs in 20 overs. Durham’s highest run scorers David Bedingham hit 65 runs from 42 balls and Graham Clark scored 39 runs from 19 balls.

Even after performing well in the T-20 cricket reports suggest that Heales’ return to England cricket team is nearly impossible. According to a report in Daily Mail, a source has informed that Hales is not even on the radar of England’s team. An inside source has revealed that it is ‘Ed Smith’s agenda because of which Alex Hales will not be able to make a comeback in the team’.

Hales has played 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 60 T-20 matches for England. After England’s poor performance in 2015, Hales’ contribution had been significant in improving the team’s standard. However, as per the latest reports, it is being hinted that Hales may now never wear the England jersey.

Hales is an amazing T-20 player

Even though he is not being considered by the England team, Hales has emerged as a strong batsman in the T-20 format. Recently in the Big Bash League, Hales had scored the maximum runs in 15 matches. He had totalled 543 runs. Hales did not have any buyers in the IPL. However, there are chances that he might be seen playing in the second innings of the league.

