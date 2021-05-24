T Natarajan is On Road to Recovery, Says Sunrisers Hyderabad

Team India and SunRisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) pacer T Natarajan is recovering from the knee surgery that made himunfit and ruled him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Recently, SRH shared a photo of Natarajan saying that his “recovery mode is on”. He exited the 14th edition of the IPL due to a knee injury. He ruled out before the tournament was suspended after COVID-19 cases were detected among players of various teams.

Natarajan played just two matches for SRHin IPL 2021 wherein he scalped two wickets. He hadinjured his knee first during India’s tour of Australia, due to which he was ruled out of IPL this season as he was not fully recovered. In his IPL career of 24 matches, he has managed to pick 24 wickets. In IPL 2020, he played 16 matches for SRH and picked as many wickets, impressing the national selectors.

The Tamil Nadu pacer had gone through a surgery and is recovering well. The surgery was done in April. Though he said that he is looking forward to come back stronger and fitter,it will take some time to see him in sporting action again.

Natarajan, who had impressed selectors with his bowling action in the series against Australia, had to sit out in the ODIagainst England due to knee injury.Recently, he shared a video of him undergoing rehabilitation at home.

In Australia, the 30-year-old left-arm pacer made his debut in all three formats for Team India. He picked three wickets in two ODIs, withseven wickets in four T20Is. In the only Test that he played, he took three wickets.

Earlier, BCCI had wished Nataraj a speedy recovery while adding that Team India wants to see him back as soon as possible. The IPL franchise SRH,for which he plays, had also too wished him a speedy recovery.

In the coming days, Team India is slated to tour England in the summer. Natarajan is expected to be part of the team India for limited-overs series against Sri Lanka that will be played simultaneously.

