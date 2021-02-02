T Natarajan Looks to Play All Three Formats Consistently After Australia Show

Ever since IPL 2020, the life of T Natarajan has turned upside down. From there on he has gone on to not only represent India in all three formats, but has also helped India win some games. The left-armer looks back upon his journey so far and the road ahead. But before anything, he made it clear, that he wants to keep representing India in all three formats.

"I’m looking to play in all formats and will maintain my workload accordingly. BCCI is making sure I’m managing my workload judiciously. My focus is on fitness now. If you are aiming to play all three formats, you need to be on top of your fitness," he told New Indian Express.

He went on to reveal that bowling coach Bharath Arun formulated plans with him for different batsmen, which helped him. "I’ve worked with him even at Chemplast (while playing for the TNCA league). In Australia, I worked on numerous areas and his inputs were crucial. He was someone whom I knew well and was able to ask questions freely. He would share his inputs on how to bowl during a particular situation and how one can be more effective. Before every match, we would discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition and there was no change to that."

On the other hand, coach Ravi Shastri, in his quintessential style asked him to play fearless cricket. "Before I made my India debut, he said, ‘do whatever you’ve been doing so far but do it with utmost confidence. Do it daringly.’ The motivation one gets from him is enormous."

Although he wasn't selected for the England Tests, he realises that it was to manage his workload, and in the time off he wants to improve upon fitness. "They want me to work on my endurance. They seem to be happy with my skills. Red-ball cricket is a test of endurance."