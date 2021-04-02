T Natarajan Receives SUV Promised by Anand Mahindra, Responds With a Unique Return Gift

Team India cricketer T Natarajan, who impressed everyone with his performance in the recent tour to Australia, received the promised Thar SUV on Thursday. Anand Mahindra had earlier announced to gift SUVs to six Indian cricketers to show his appreciation for their inspiring performances during India’s 2-1 series win in Down Under. Natarajan, along with Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini were among the six cricketers who impressed the business tycoon.

Upon receiving the gift, Natarajan took to the micro blogging site to express his gratitude and sent Mahindra a signed Gabba Test jersey. Natarajan shared a couple of photos with his new ride and wrote that playing for the country is the ‘biggest privilege’ of his life. He also quoted Mahindra’s favourite ‘explore the impossible’, in his post. The 29-year-old also added that support and encouragement from people and being recognised by the likes of Mahindra means so much for him.

Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My #Rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to #ExploreTheImpossible ..1/2 pic.twitter.com/FvuPKljjtu — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 1, 2021

As I drive the beautiful @Mahindra_Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test, meaningful 2/2 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Natarajan’s inclusion in the national side has been nothing short of a dream run. The pacer first impressed everyone in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, he gained popularity as a death overs specialist for his ability to bowl Yorkers in the crunch period. He was picked as a ‘net-bowler’ for the tour of Australia and he made his debut in the Indian T20I squad due to Varun Chakravarthy’s injury.

In the 2020-21 tour of Australia, the left-arm medium pacer went on to become the first Indian player to make his debut in all three formats of the game. Playing only in his 2nd Test, Natarajan picked up the important wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade during the 1st innings of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba. The visitors pulled off one of the greatest wins in the final session chase to beat the hosts by three wickets in the fourth Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also handed them their first defeat in 32 years at the venue.