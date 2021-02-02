T Natarajan Thanks Hometown for the Grandest Welcome on Arrival from Australia

Thangasaru Natarajan, the 29-year-old Team India debutante who went to Australia as a net bowler and made debuts in all three formats, has revealed that he was taken aback by the reception he got on arrival in India.

Natarajan Tweeted: "I was elated, ecstatic and extremely surprised by the reception at my hometown ,Chinnappampatti. Thanks a ton for the love and support."

I was elated, ecstatic and extremely surprised by the reception at my hometown ,Chinnappampatti. Thanks a ton for the love and support.🙏🙏🙏🙏

Among all the players, the grandest reception was that of pacer T Natarajan who rode a chariot amid hundreds of fans who had erupted in his Chinnappampatti village in the Salem district to welcome their hero. Natarajan has returned after making his international debut across all three formats, the first Indian to do so during the same tour.

Natarjan has also revealed that he almost cried when he got his debut cap from skipper Virat Kohli. Natarajan had traveled to Australia as part of a jumbo Indian squad and with the reputation of being a T20 specialist. With 20 First-class games, 15 List-A games, and 37 T20I matches under his belt, Natarajan, who impressed in the IPL 2020 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, would have considered lucky when he got to play the final ODI of the series after Australia had taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Then T20 debut, his preferred format, followed and the Salem-born did what was asked of him and even though Hardik Pandya walked away with the Man of the Series, Natarajan was widely acknowledged, even by Pandya, as the best Indian on show through the series.On to the Test series and with two net bowlers short - BCCI had named four net bowlers but Kamlesh Nagartkoti did not travel with the team and Ishan Porel was flown back owing to a hamstring injury - Sundar stayed back, so did Natarajan.