T10 Format Will Modernise Cricket, Says Shane Watson

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 5, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
Shane Watson. (BCCI)

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will feature in the second edition of T10 League in the United Arab Emirates in November. The 37-year-old will captain the Karachians this year, and believes this format will "modernise the sport."

The 2017 edition was played from 14-17 December among six teams at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and was won by the Eoin Morgan-led Kerala Kings. However, there will be two more teams this time around, making it an eight-team league spread over eight days.

“Just like how T20 cricket revolutionised the sport globally, I think T10 too will modernise the sport and will definitely be an exciting spectacle for the viewers,” said Watson. "Just like how T20 cricket revolutionised the sport and honed the skills of a player, I think this innovation shall also bring about a positive impact on the sport and grow fan bases across the globe."

Watson, who retired from international cricket in March 2016, played a key role for the Chennai Super Kings triumphant campaign in the 2018 Indian Premier League. He plundered 555 runs in 15 games at 39.64, studded with two centuries. It was his unbeaten 57-ball 117 that helped CSK thump Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final and lift the trophy for the third time.

The second edition of T10 League will also witness the likes of Brendon McCullum, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Darren Sammy, Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine along with few more well-known players. It's the world's first 10-over cricket league recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Watson also added that now is not the right time to try this format at the international level. "There's already a lot of cricket going on currently so I don't think the format will immediately make it to the international scheme of things, but having said that I think the T10 concept is very interesting and there's always a space for introducing a new format to the sport to make it more interesting," he said.

First Published: September 5, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
