T20 Blast 2021: Full Squads, Complete Schedule, Telecast Details, Live Streaming in India

T20 Blast 2021 will be held between June 9 and September 18. The defending champions of this season are Nottinghamshire. They had won the 2020 tournament finals against Surrey. This year a total of 18 teams divided in two groups of nine teams each will be a part of the series. 21 venues have been finalised to conduct the matches.

Here is a quick look at the date and time wise schedule of the T20 Blast 2021:

June 9

7:00 PM IST: Lancashire vs Derbyshire

10:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire

11:00 PM IST: Somerset vs Essex

11:30 PM IST: Kent vs Hampshire

June 10

11:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Warwickshire

11:00 PM IST: Lancashire vs Leicestershire

11:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire

11:30 PM IST: Middlesex vs Surrey

June 11

11:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks

11:00 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire

11:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Derbyshire,

11:00 PM IST: Durham vs Yorkshire

11:00 PM IST: Somerset vs Surrey

11:30 PM IST: Kent vs Middlesex

11:30 PM IST: Essex vs Hampshire

11:30 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire

June 12

11:30 PM IST: Sussex vs Hampshire

June 13

7:00 PM IST: Kent vs Gloucestershire

7:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Lancashire

7:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Essex

7:00 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Warwickshire

7:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Durham

8:45 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire

June 14

11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Glamorgan,

June 15

11:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Leicestershire

11:00 PM IST: Durham vs Nottinghamshire

11:00 PM IST: Middlesex vs Hampshire

11:00 PM IST: Essex vs Sussex

11:00 PM IST: Somerset vs Kent

11:00 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire

11:00 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Lancashire

June 16

11:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Yorkshire

11:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Kent, 11:00 PM

11:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Warwickshire

June 17

11:00 PM IST: Durham vs Lancashire

11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Sussex

11:00 PM IST: Middlesex vs Gloucestershire

11:00 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire

June 18

11:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Lancashire

11:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Durham

11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Hampshire

10:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire

11:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Middlesex

11:30 PM IST: Sussex vs Somerset

11:30 PM IST: Essex vs Gloucestershire

10:30 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire

June 19

11:30 PM IST: Somerset vs Glamorgan

June 20, Sunday

7:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Hampshire

7:00 PM IST: Kent vs Essex

7:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Derbyshire,

7:00 PM IST: Durham vs Warwickshire

7:00 PM IST: Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire

7:00 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire

June 21,

11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Essex

June 22

11:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Kent

11:30 PM IST: Sussex vs Glamorgan

11:30 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Leicestershire

10:30 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire

June 23

11:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Worcestershire

11:00 PM IST: Durham vs Northamptonshire

11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Somerset

June 24

11:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Derbyshire

11:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan

10:45 PM IST: Middlesex vs Essex

June 25

11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Middlesex

10:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Durham

11:00 PM IST: Sussex vs Gloucestershire

11:00 PM IST: Essex vs Kent

11:00 PM IST: Somerset vs Hampshire

11:00 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Lancashire

11:30 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire

11:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Yorkshire

June 26

7:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Durham

11:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire

7:30 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Lightning

June 27

7:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Leicestershire

7:00 PM IST: Middlesex vs Glamorgan

7:00 PM IST: Sussex vs Surrey

June 28

11:00 PM IST: Hampshire vs Middlesex

11:30 PM IST: Kent vs Somerset

June 29, Tuesday

11:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Surrey,

11:30 PM IST: Sussex vs Kent

11:30 PM IST: Essex vs Somerset

11:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire

June 30

11:00 PM IST: Hampshire vs Surrey

11:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Yorkshire

11:00 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Durham

July 1

11:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Somerset

11:00 PM IST: Lancashire Lightning vs Worcestershire

10:45 PM IST: Middlesex vs Sussex

11:30 PM IST: Essex vs Glamorgan

11:00 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire

July 2

11:30 PM IST: Hampshire vs Gloucestershire

11:30 PM IST: Kent vs Surrey

11:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire

11:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Lancashire

11:00 PM IST: Durham vs Leicestershire

11:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Sussex

11:00 PM IST: Somerset vs Middlesex

11:00 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Worcestershire

July 9

11:30 PM IST: Hampshire vs Somerset

07:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Middlesex

11:00 PM IST: Lancashire vs Northamptonshire

11:00 PM IST: Durham vs Derbyshire

11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Kent

10:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Warwickshire

11:30 PM IST: Sussex vs Essex

11:00 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire

July 16

06:30 PM IST: Hampshire vs Essex

11:30 PM IST: Hampshire vs Sussex

07:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Surrey

11:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Worcestershire

11:00 PM IST: Lancashire vs Durham

10:45 PM IST: Middlesex vs Kent

11:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Somerset

11:00 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire

11:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

July 17

11:30 PM IST: Lancashire vs Yorkshire

July 18

07:00 PM IST: Hampshire vs Glamorgan

07:00 PM IST: Kent vs Sussex

07:00 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Yorkshire

07:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire

07:00 PM IST: Essex vs Middlesex

07:00 PM IST: Somerset vs Gloucestershire

07:00 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Durham

07:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Worcestershire

August 24

11:00 PM IST: First quarter-final

August 25

11:00 PM IST: Second quarter-final

August 26

11:00 PM IST: Third quarter-final

August 27

11:00 PM IST: Fourth quarter-final

September 18

03:30 PM IST: First semi-final

07:00 PM IST: Second semi-final

10:45 PM IST: Final

Here is a look at group wise distribution of teams and their squads:

North Group:

Leicestershire: , Lewis Hill, Sam Bates, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, George Rhodes, Hassan Azad, Harry Dearden, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Aaron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann (C), Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (WK)

Northamptonshire: Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigon, Wayne Parnell, Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb (C), Adam Rossington(WK), Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck,

Durham: David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter (WK), Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick (C), Cameron Bancroft,

Yorkshire: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Duke, Ben Birkhead, George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Tom Loten, David Willey, Matthew Waite, Steven Patterson (C), Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Josh Sullivan, Jack Shutt, Duanne Olivier, Dominic Leech, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Adil Rashid

Derbyshire: Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Brooke Guest (WK), Michael Cohen, Samuel Conners, Thomas Wood, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Ben McDermott, Nick Hotslake, Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes (C), Leus du Plooy

Worcestershire: Joe Leach (C), Moeen Ali, Alex Milton (WK), Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Adam Finch, Alzarri Joseph, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown, Daryl Mitchell, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Mitchell Stanley, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Tom Fell, Brett D’Oliveira,

Nottinghamshire: Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Patterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney (C), Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher

Lancashire: Dane Vilas (C), Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Finn Allen, Jos Buttler, George Balderson, George Lavelle, Edwin Moulton, George Burrows, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Jackson Bird, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Owais Shah, Danny Lamb, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Davies (WK), Steven Croft,

Warwickshire: Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Lamb, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, George Furrer, George Garrett, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom

Adam Hose, Dom Sibley, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Hanuma Vihari, Pieter Malan, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Alex Thomson,

South Group:

Surrey: Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Nico Reifer, Ben Geddes, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Amar Virdi, Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Ben Foakes (wk), Rory Burns (C), Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Kimber, Matt Dunn, Kemar Roach, James Taylor,

Gloucestershire: James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor, George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Hankins, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tom Price, Benny Howell, Olivier Price, Tom Lace, Daniel Worrall, Harry Hankins, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent (C), Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins,

Kent: Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Gilcrhsit, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald, Matthew Quinn, Harry Podmote, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Robinson, Sam Billings, Hamidullah Qadri Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (wk)

Essex: Cameron Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Adam Zampa, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jack Plom, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle, Jamie Porter

Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley (C), Daniel Lawrence

Sussex: Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Henry Crocombe, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills.

Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (C), Calum Macleod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese

Middlesex: Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Mitchell Marsh, Paul Stirling, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Peter Handscomb, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (wk), James Harris, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn (C), Eoin Morgan, Joshua De Caires,

Somerset: Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Ollie Sale, Max Waller, Merchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Jack Brooks, Ned Leonard, Kasey Aldridge, Ben Green, Eddie Byrom, James Hildreth, Sam Young, Tom Banton

Steven Davies (wk), Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Tom Abell (C), Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby

Glamorgan: Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Michael Neser, Joe Cooke, Roman Walker, Ruaidhri Smith, Michael Hogan, Kames Weighell, Jamie Mcllroy, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke (C & wk), Kiran Carlson, Callum Taylor, Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter,

Hampshire: Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Vince (C), Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott

How can I watch the T20 Blast 2021 online in India?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the matches on respective team’s website and official YouTube channel.

