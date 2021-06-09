- 3rd ODI - 07 Jun, 2021Match Ended163/10(49.2) RR 3.3
T20 Blast 2021: Full Squads, Complete Schedule, Telecast Details, Live Streaming in India
This year a total of 18 teams divided in two groups of nine teams each will be a part of the series. 21 venues have been finalised to conduct the matches.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 9, 2021, 4:21 PM IST
T20 Blast 2021 will be held between June 9 and September 18. The defending champions of this season are Nottinghamshire. They had won the 2020 tournament finals against Surrey. This year a total of 18 teams divided in two groups of nine teams each will be a part of the series. 21 venues have been finalised to conduct the matches.
Here is a quick look at the date and time wise schedule of the T20 Blast 2021:
June 9
7:00 PM IST: Lancashire vs Derbyshire
10:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire
11:00 PM IST: Somerset vs Essex
11:30 PM IST: Kent vs Hampshire
June 10
11:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Warwickshire
11:00 PM IST: Lancashire vs Leicestershire
11:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire
11:30 PM IST: Middlesex vs Surrey
June 11
11:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks
11:00 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire
11:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Derbyshire,
11:00 PM IST: Durham vs Yorkshire
11:00 PM IST: Somerset vs Surrey
11:30 PM IST: Kent vs Middlesex
11:30 PM IST: Essex vs Hampshire
11:30 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire
June 12
11:30 PM IST: Sussex vs Hampshire
June 13
7:00 PM IST: Kent vs Gloucestershire
7:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Lancashire
7:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Essex
7:00 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Warwickshire
7:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Durham
8:45 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire
June 14
11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Glamorgan,
June 15
11:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Leicestershire
11:00 PM IST: Durham vs Nottinghamshire
11:00 PM IST: Middlesex vs Hampshire
11:00 PM IST: Essex vs Sussex
11:00 PM IST: Somerset vs Kent
11:00 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire
11:00 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Lancashire
June 16
11:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Yorkshire
11:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Kent, 11:00 PM
11:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Warwickshire
June 17
11:00 PM IST: Durham vs Lancashire
11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Sussex
11:00 PM IST: Middlesex vs Gloucestershire
11:00 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire
June 18
11:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Lancashire
11:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Durham
11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Hampshire
10:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire
11:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Middlesex
11:30 PM IST: Sussex vs Somerset
11:30 PM IST: Essex vs Gloucestershire
10:30 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire
June 19
11:30 PM IST: Somerset vs Glamorgan
June 20, Sunday
7:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Hampshire
7:00 PM IST: Kent vs Essex
7:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Derbyshire,
7:00 PM IST: Durham vs Warwickshire
7:00 PM IST: Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire
7:00 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire
June 21,
11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Essex
June 22
11:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Kent
11:30 PM IST: Sussex vs Glamorgan
11:30 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Leicestershire
10:30 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire
June 23
11:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Worcestershire
11:00 PM IST: Durham vs Northamptonshire
11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Somerset
June 24
11:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Derbyshire
11:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan
10:45 PM IST: Middlesex vs Essex
June 25
11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Middlesex
10:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Durham
11:00 PM IST: Sussex vs Gloucestershire
11:00 PM IST: Essex vs Kent
11:00 PM IST: Somerset vs Hampshire
11:00 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Lancashire
11:30 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire
11:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Yorkshire
June 26
7:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Durham
11:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire
7:30 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Lightning
June 27
7:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Leicestershire
7:00 PM IST: Middlesex vs Glamorgan
7:00 PM IST: Sussex vs Surrey
June 28
11:00 PM IST: Hampshire vs Middlesex
11:30 PM IST: Kent vs Somerset
June 29, Tuesday
11:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Surrey,
11:30 PM IST: Sussex vs Kent
11:30 PM IST: Essex vs Somerset
11:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire
June 30
11:00 PM IST: Hampshire vs Surrey
11:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Yorkshire
11:00 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Durham
July 1
11:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Somerset
11:00 PM IST: Lancashire Lightning vs Worcestershire
10:45 PM IST: Middlesex vs Sussex
11:30 PM IST: Essex vs Glamorgan
11:00 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire
July 2
11:30 PM IST: Hampshire vs Gloucestershire
11:30 PM IST: Kent vs Surrey
11:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire
11:00 PM IST: Yorkshire vs Lancashire
11:00 PM IST: Durham vs Leicestershire
11:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Sussex
11:00 PM IST: Somerset vs Middlesex
11:00 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Worcestershire
July 9
11:30 PM IST: Hampshire vs Somerset
07:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Middlesex
11:00 PM IST: Lancashire vs Northamptonshire
11:00 PM IST: Durham vs Derbyshire
11:00 PM IST: Surrey vs Kent
10:00 PM IST: Worcestershire vs Warwickshire
11:30 PM IST: Sussex vs Essex
11:00 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire
July 16
06:30 PM IST: Hampshire vs Essex
11:30 PM IST: Hampshire vs Sussex
07:00 PM IST: Gloucestershire vs Surrey
11:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Worcestershire
11:00 PM IST: Lancashire vs Durham
10:45 PM IST: Middlesex vs Kent
11:00 PM IST: Glamorgan vs Somerset
11:00 PM IST: Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire
11:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire
July 17
11:30 PM IST: Lancashire vs Yorkshire
July 18
07:00 PM IST: Hampshire vs Glamorgan
07:00 PM IST: Kent vs Sussex
07:00 PM IST: Derbyshire vs Yorkshire
07:00 PM IST: Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire
07:00 PM IST: Essex vs Middlesex
07:00 PM IST: Somerset vs Gloucestershire
07:00 PM IST: Nottinghamshire vs Durham
07:00 PM IST: Leicestershire vs Worcestershire
August 24
11:00 PM IST: First quarter-final
August 25
11:00 PM IST: Second quarter-final
August 26
11:00 PM IST: Third quarter-final
August 27
11:00 PM IST: Fourth quarter-final
September 18
03:30 PM IST: First semi-final
07:00 PM IST: Second semi-final
10:45 PM IST: Final
Here is a look at group wise distribution of teams and their squads:
North Group:
Leicestershire: , Lewis Hill, Sam Bates, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, George Rhodes, Hassan Azad, Harry Dearden, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Aaron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann (C), Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (WK)
Northamptonshire: Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigon, Wayne Parnell, Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb (C), Adam Rossington(WK), Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck,
Durham: David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter (WK), Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick (C), Cameron Bancroft,
Yorkshire: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Duke, Ben Birkhead, George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Tom Loten, David Willey, Matthew Waite, Steven Patterson (C), Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Josh Sullivan, Jack Shutt, Duanne Olivier, Dominic Leech, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Adil Rashid
Derbyshire: Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Brooke Guest (WK), Michael Cohen, Samuel Conners, Thomas Wood, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Ben McDermott, Nick Hotslake, Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes (C), Leus du Plooy
Worcestershire: Joe Leach (C), Moeen Ali, Alex Milton (WK), Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Adam Finch, Alzarri Joseph, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown, Daryl Mitchell, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Mitchell Stanley, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Tom Fell, Brett D’Oliveira,
Nottinghamshire: Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Patterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney (C), Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher
Lancashire: Dane Vilas (C), Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Finn Allen, Jos Buttler, George Balderson, George Lavelle, Edwin Moulton, George Burrows, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Jackson Bird, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Owais Shah, Danny Lamb, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Davies (WK), Steven Croft,
Warwickshire: Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Lamb, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, George Furrer, George Garrett, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom
Adam Hose, Dom Sibley, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Hanuma Vihari, Pieter Malan, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Alex Thomson,
South Group:
Surrey: Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Nico Reifer, Ben Geddes, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Amar Virdi, Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Ben Foakes (wk), Rory Burns (C), Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Kimber, Matt Dunn, Kemar Roach, James Taylor,
Gloucestershire: James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor, George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Hankins, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tom Price, Benny Howell, Olivier Price, Tom Lace, Daniel Worrall, Harry Hankins, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent (C), Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins,
Kent: Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Gilcrhsit, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald, Matthew Quinn, Harry Podmote, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Robinson, Sam Billings, Hamidullah Qadri Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (wk)
Essex: Cameron Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Adam Zampa, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jack Plom, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle, Jamie Porter
Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley (C), Daniel Lawrence
Sussex: Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Henry Crocombe, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills.
Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (C), Calum Macleod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese
Middlesex: Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Mitchell Marsh, Paul Stirling, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Peter Handscomb, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (wk), James Harris, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn (C), Eoin Morgan, Joshua De Caires,
Somerset: Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Ollie Sale, Max Waller, Merchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Jack Brooks, Ned Leonard, Kasey Aldridge, Ben Green, Eddie Byrom, James Hildreth, Sam Young, Tom Banton
Steven Davies (wk), Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Tom Abell (C), Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby
Glamorgan: Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Michael Neser, Joe Cooke, Roman Walker, Ruaidhri Smith, Michael Hogan, Kames Weighell, Jamie Mcllroy, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke (C & wk), Kiran Carlson, Callum Taylor, Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter,
Hampshire: Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Vince (C), Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott
How can I watch the T20 Blast 2021 online in India?
Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the matches on respective team’s website and official YouTube channel.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
