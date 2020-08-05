Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

139/2 (49.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

T20 Challenge in UAE is On, But Women's Cricket in India Does Not Have a Selection Panel

There has been plenty of talk around women's cricket in India in recent times, not always for the right reasons.

Cricketnext Staff |August 5, 2020, 9:41 AM IST
T20 Challenge in UAE is On, But Women's Cricket in India Does Not Have a Selection Panel

There has been plenty of talk around women's cricket in India in recent times, not always for the right reasons.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the three-team Women's T20 challenge will be held along with the Indian Premier League in UAE, but questions were raised about the timing as it clashed with the Women's Big Bash League in Australia.

While Indian cricketers welcomed the move to hold a T20 challenge, senior foreign players including Alyssa Healy and Suzie Bates had questioned the timing. Now, questions have emerged on who will select the three teams for the Women's T20 Challenge as women's cricket in India does not have a selection committee.

The Hemlata Kala-led selection committee --which also had Anjali Pendharker, Sudha Shah, Lopamudra Bhattacharji and Shashi Gupta – has already completed its tenure.

The BCCI had put out an advertisement for the appointment of a new panel along with the men’s senior and junior selectors in January. The BCCI were swift in hiring people for the men’s panels but no appointments were made for the women's panel. It's the selection panel that picks teams for the challenge, and now with an extended squad likely due to COVID-19 reasons, it's unclear who will pick the sides.

The Indian women’s team recently withdrew from their tour of England where they supposed to be part of a tri-nation series with the hosts and South Africa. The reasons cited were logistical reasons such as arranging camps and international travel restrictions.

Former India women captain Anjum Chopra called for better communication about women's cricket in India.

Also Read: Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates Unhappy as Proposed Women's IPL Dates Clash with WBBL

"It's not that the BCCI is not thinking about women's cricket. I only think they need to be more specific in communication about women's cricket," Chopra told PTI.

"I firmly believe that they must be thinking about women's cricket but the communication all this while has been very specific to men's cricket."

BCCI Apex Council member and former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy had recently told PTI that a franchise based women's IPL was possible in the near future.

"Those who were predicting doomsday for women's cricket, I want to say to them BCCI is interested in promoting women's cricket and I would like to thank Brijesh Patel (IPL Chairman), president (Sourav Ganguly) and secretary (Jay Shah) for making this possible in these tough times.

"It was supposed to be a four team event this year but the venue change has made the task much tougher. I am happy that it is happening and hopefully will lead to franchise-based tournament like the IPL in the near future."

anjum shopraIndia womenIndia women cricketindia women cricket teamShantha Rangaswamysourav gangulywomen's cricketWomen's T20 Challenge

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more