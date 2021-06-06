T20 Leagues are a Threat for International Cricket, Says Faf du Plessis

- 2nd ODI - 04 Jun, 2021Match Ended157/10(49.2) RR 3.18
NED
IRE158/2(43.0) RR 3.67
Ireland beat Netherlands by 8 wickets
- 1st Test - 02 - 06 Jun, 2021Match Ended378/10(122.4) RR 3.08169/6(52.3) RR 3.22
NZ
ENG275/10(101.1) RR 2.72170/3(70.0) RR 2.43
England drew with New Zealand
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:00 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
19:00 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- One-off Test - 7 Jul, WedUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Bulawayo
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st T20I - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:00 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:10 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
10:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
T20 Leagues are a Threat for International Cricket, Says Faf du Plessis
Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis feels the mushrooming T20 leagues around the world is a big threat to international cricket.
- PTI
- Updated: June 6, 2021, 11:13 PM IST
Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis feels the mushrooming T20 leagues around the world is a big threat to international cricket. He said the administrators of the game must strike a fine balance between leagues and international cricket.
“T20 leagues are a threat for international cricket. The power of the leagues are growing year by year and obviously, in the beginning, there might be just 2 leagues around the world and now it’s becoming 4,5, 6,7 leagues in a year. The leagues are just getting stronger,” he said in a virtual media interaction ahead of the PSL.
“I think it’s important that in future you try and see how it’s possible both can co-exist because it becomes a choice moving forward into the future then it can be a real threat for the international game.”
Du Plessis, who will play for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL, which resumes here on June 9 after COVID-forced postponement, said if the guardians of the game don’t take corrective steps now, international cricket runs the risk of losing out to domestic leagues in future, just like soccer.
“That is a huge challenge. Maybe in 10 years time cricket will almost be like soccer where you have your world events and in between, you have these leagues around the world where players can play,” the veteran South African batsman said. Citing the example of West Indies players like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo among others, Du Plessis said many current players might opt to become freelance cricketers going forward, which would be a big loss for their respective national teams.
“If I take someone like myself you go and play 2 or 3 or 4 leagues around the world but I can’t predict the future. There are more and more players…(who want to play in T20 Leagues).
“West Indies probably is the first team that started doing it. All of their guys moved away from the international team to the T20 domestic circuit. So the West Indian team lost a lot of their key players. It’s starting to happen with South Africa also,” he said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking