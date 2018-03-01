T20 Mumbai League: Owners of 6 Participating Teams Announced

Earlier, bids were invited forowning the six franchises of the T20 Mumbai League and the owners were announced by the cricket body via a media release. The matches will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and the league will conclude on March 21. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has already been named as the League Ambassador.
The Team Owners for the six franchisees are:
Mumbai North: Sandipkumar Gupta / Ajdipkumar Gupta / Sanraj Hotels & Resorts Private Limited
Mumbai North-West: Radius Developers - Sanjay Chhabria
Mumbai North-East: Transcon Developers
Mumbai North-Central: PK Hospitality + Sangam + Rudrakh
Mumbai South-Central: Jupiter City
Mumbai South: Star Connect
First Published: March 1, 2018, 9:19 PM IST