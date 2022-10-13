T20 WC: 'India Definitely Played Some Fearful Cricket in The Last World Cup': Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain feels that India have played timid cricket in multi-nation tournaments in recent times which is the reason why they have not won a major ICC tournament in the last few years. Rohit Sharma and Co. have played some dominant cricket this year in bilateral series but their biggest challenge will be to continue their fearless approach in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India failed to qualify for the semifinals of last year’s T20 WC after losing group-stage matches against Pakistan and New Zealand where they batted with a reserved approach.

Hussain, who is vocal about his views and opinions, asserted that India played fearful cricket in the last World Cup and went into their shell which cost them big.

“India’s issues have been ICC events really. They have been going around beating everyone, with a variety of players, they have rotated and rested. But the truth is that they have played some timid cricket in world events like almost gone into their shell. They definitely played some fearful cricket in the last World Cup, especially in the powerplays,” Hussain said in a chat with Sky Sports.

After constant failures in ICC events, Team India has now started embracing an ultra-attacking approach with the bat in the shortest format to get their hands on the upcoming T20 World Cup trophy.

Under the management of Rahul Dravid, India changed their approach which worked well for them as a team on several occasions. They outclassed the likes of England, Australia and South Africa with their fearless batting approach as Rohit Sharma and the team management want the team to embrace the same in the T20 WC.



Hussain suggested that India need to keep up their approach despite the absence of their two key players Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

“India have got to keep the hitting potential. Suryakumar Yadav has been in unbelievable form. They are missing two great cricketers in Jadeja and Bumrah. They have got to keep the same mindset they have had in the bilateral events,” the former captain further added.

