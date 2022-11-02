T20 WC: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record With Match-winning Half-century Versus Bangladesh

Former India captain Virat Kohli has extended his purple patch with the bat against Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli scored another match-winning half-century as India managed to register a thrilling 5-run win via the DLS method. Kohli smashed unbeaten 64 runs off 44 balls which was laced with 8 fours and a six.

Following a lean phase earlier in the year, the 33-year-old Kohli found his groove in the Asia Cup in the UAE and in the bilateral series leading up to the event against Australia and South Africa.

Kohli has always loved scoring in Australia and he continues the trend in the ongoing T20 World Cup with an unbeaten 82 runs against Pakistan to help India register a crucial 4-wicket win. His knock set the tempo for India as they started the T20 WC campaign on a high. He continued his good form with the bat against Netherlands where he scored 62 runs* off 44 balls. He just had one off day against South Africa as he scored his third fifty of the campaign on Wednesday.

With his 64-run knock against Bangladesh, Kohli broke legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs on Australian soil by an Indian. Tendulkar, who is regarded as one of the greatest to play the game, scored 3,300 runs in 84 innings at an average of 42.85 in Australia. While Kohli pipped him by amassing 3350 runs in 57 matches at an average of 56.77.

He also became the highest-run getter in the T20 World Cup history by surpassing legendary Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene’s tally of 1,016 runs.

Meanwhile, India survived a Litton Das scare and rain interruption to go on top of Group 2 table with a tense five-run win over Bangladesh in their Super 12 match of Men’s T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

After fifties from KL Rahul and Kohli (64 not out) took India to a massive 184/6 in 20 overs, Bangladesh seemed to be cruising to the target with Das making a stunning 27-ball 60 as they reached 66 for no loss in the first seven overs.



But rain changed the equation to 151 in 16 overs. The rain break worked well in India’s favour as Rahul’s brilliant run-out of Das post-rain break triggered a Bangladesh meltdown as they could make only 79 runs in the remaining nine overs, losing six wickets.

