T20 World Cup 2021: A Captain Should Not Say Words Like ‘We Were Not Brave Enough’-Kapil Dev

World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev was taken aback with Virat Kohli’s honest remarks where he said that the team was ‘not brave enough’ when they took the field against New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 match in Dubai which resulted in a massive win for New Zealand. The loss has also made sure that India are pushed on the brink of elimination. Speaking to ABP news, Kapil said that Kohli made a weak statement despite he being not that kind of person. “He is a fighter. I think he got lost in the moment or something. A captain should not say words like ‘we were not brave enough’. You are playing for your country and he has the passion. But when you say such words, fingers will definitely be pointed."

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets with 33 balls remaining which only dented India’s Net Run Rate. Kapil added that no amount of criticism is enough for the shoddy performance dished out by the Men in Blue. “I don’t have words. How much can we even criticise? A team that claims to have played the IPL and gain practice, when it plays like this, there will be criticism. When you win, no amount of praise is enough, but right now, no amount of criticism is enough because they did not play the kind of cricket expected of them. You fight and lose, we understand. But today there was not a single performance which we can be happy about," Kapil said.

Earlier Kohli had made his assessment public moments after the defeat to the host broadcaster. “Quite bizarre. To be very honest and brutal up front, I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball." This didn’t go down well with the former skipper who felt a ‘big player’ like Virat Kohli shouldn’t have made such a statement. “For a big player like him, it is a very weak statement. If that is the kind of body language the team has and if that is kind of thought process the captain has, it is really tough to lift the team. I felt a little strange hearing those words. He isn’t that kind of a player."

