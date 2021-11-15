T20 World Cup 2021: Adam Zampa Hits Back at Former England Captain With Unique Instagram Post

Australia spinner Adam Zampa has taken a dig at former England captain Michael Vaughan a day after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Zampa, who picked up 13 wickets in the tournament, made his intentions clear with an Instagram post where the caption read: “I’ll say it now, I don’t give Australia much chance. In t20 cricket they have struggled. I don’t see Australia doing too much. England, India, West Indies, New Zealand, Maybe Pakistan?”

Also Read | Mentally Fresh Australia Peak at the Right Time

This is an exact quote from none other than Vaughan who told BBC about his possible picks while previewing the tournament. After Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets, the 31-year-old made sure that he gets back at Vaughan with this unique caption where the picture shows Australia players celebrating with all fanfare.

“I’ll say it now, I don’t give Australia much chance. In T20 cricket they’ve struggled. Glenn Maxwell’s exceptional so he will have to have an incredible tournament,” Vaughan had told BBC. “But I don’t see the Aussies doing too much. England, India, West Indies, New Zealand, one of those four and maybe Pakistan because of the conditions,” he had added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adam zampa (@zampstagram)

Earlier skipper Aaron Finch was also vocal about the fact that nobody thought Australia had a chance. “Lot of people had written us off from the start, so it has been really impressive the way we have gone about our business. Everyone has prepared really well and had match-defining performances at some point, the guys are up and about for tomorrow,” he had said on the eve of the final.

Also Read | David Warner Wins Player of The Tournament Award

Not many believed Australia is going to win the trophy as the team never looked settled. There were reports of a conflict between coach Justin Langer and the players after loss to India earlier this year. Also, the players quite never really played together, which raised question about team chemistry. But the Aussies have proved everyone wrong and now the players are getting back at critics.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here