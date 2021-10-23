T20 World Cup 2021: Adil Rashid, England Make Statement as West Indies Crumble in Dubai

England beat West Indies by six wickets and with more than ten overs to spare. This massive win came on the back of some great bowling from the ODI World Champions which saw Adil Rashid register insane figures of 2 for four! He was very well supported by the likes of Moeen Ali, Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan. Thanks to this collective effort, Morgan-led side needed just 56 runs for a win which they knocked off pretty easily but not before youngster Akeal Hossein pulled off two caught-and-bowled. The last one was a blinder where the West Indian threw himself to pluck the ball from thin air. Nonetheless, this was just an individual brilliance and Windies never really looked in the hunt as the target was very small. Meanwhile England did their Net Run Rate (NRR) a world of good as they won with more than ten overs to spare. Interestingly, their best batter Dawid Malan was demoted in batting order with Jonny Bairstow coming out to bat at number three. One can guess this was aggression on England’s part who wanted to make everything count.

A sensational bowling performance helped England bundle out West Indies for 55 in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday. Adil Rashid (2/4), Tymal Mills (2/17), Moeen Ali (2/17), Chris Woakes (1/12), Chris Jordan (1/7) wreaked havoc with the ball as England got off to a good start in the tournament.

Put in to bat first, West Indies had a terrible start as they lost the wickets of Evin Lewis (6) and Lendl Simmons (3) in the first three overs. While Lewis was dismissed by Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali got rid of Simmons.

