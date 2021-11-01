T20 World Cup 2021: After 2 Consecutive Losses, Here’s How India Can Still Qualify For Semi-finals

Team India on Sunday suffered a second straight defeat in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. After getting thrashed by Pakistan last week, they succumbed to another humiliating loss against New Zealand in Dubai. They performed excellently in the warm-up games but couldn’t carry on the momentum in the main event.

After two consecutive losses, India’s road to the semi-finals won’t be easy at all. Arch-rivals Pakistan, the only unbeaten side in Group 2, are leading the table with six points. Next in the fray are Afghanistan – a side that possesses the second-best net run rate (+3.097) in the tournament. New Zealand and Namibia have 2 points each. While India and Scotland are the bottom two teams respectively and are yet to win a game.

The current scenario suggests that Team India is standing very close to the exit door. However, if we look at it mathematically, there is a narrow chance that Kohli & Co can enter the semi-finals. Here are the two conditions:

India Win All The Remaining Games With an Improved NRR

Team India is scheduled to play Afghanistan (on Nov 3), Scotland (on Nov 5) and Namibia (on Nov 8). They need to win all three games in such a way that they could surpass the likes of New Zealand and Afghanistan

Afghanistan, New Zealand don’t get more than 6 points

The Indian fans would love to see Afghanistan defeating New Zealand on November 7. It will ensure that both teams won’t have more than six points by the end of the Super 12 round. If it happens and then India go past these two sides with a higher run rate, then it’s definitely India and Pakistan making it to the semi-finals.

These are mere calculations that would favour India’s chances. But the way Afghanistan have been playing in the tournament, it won’t be a surprise if they manage to surprise India in the next face-off.

