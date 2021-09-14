T20 World Cup 2021: As Ishan Kishan Gets Selected, Rumoured Girlfriend Aditi Hundia Comes Under Spotlight

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has been named in the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. On Wednesday, BCCI announced Ishan to be a part of the contingent as a backup wicket-keeper and opening batsman. The marquee T20 cricket event will get underway in the UAE and Oman after the conclusion of the second-leg of the 14th edition of the IPL. Recently, the pocket-sized dynamite made his debut for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The youngster became a contender as a sixth batter ahead of stalwarts like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and Sanju Samson due to his show of versatility.

His fans are overjoyed with his maiden selection. Additionally, it has piqued their interest in the cricketer’s life. Thanks to the curiosity among cricket-crazy fans, they are looking up in Ishan’s personal life. He is rumoured to be dating fashion model, Aditi Hundia and the alleged relationship has often grabbed headlines. The supermodel first came into limelight when she was caught on camera cheering for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2019. The diva has often wished Ishan for his match-defining knocks on her Instagram Stories.

In 2019, Aditi spoke about her viral pictures from the IPL match. She said, “I was enjoying the match when the cameraperson spotted me, and I was engrossed in the match.” About her rumoured relationship with Ishan, she said, “I don’t want to comment on that. I would like to keep my personal life private.”

Aditi has won Miss Body Beautiful and Miss beautiful eyes in the Elite Miss Rajasthan 2016.The supermodel was crowned as FBB Colors Femina Miss India Rajasthan in 2017. Aditi also won the Miss Diva 2018 pageant and later represented India at the prestigious Miss Supranational contest in Poland. She was also crowned Miss Diva Supranational. Aditi completed her schooling at India International School and studied Business Administration at St. Xavier’s College in Jaipur.

