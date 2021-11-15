T20 World Cup 2021: Australian Players Drink Beer in Shoes; Shoaib Akhtar Finds it Disgusting

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has reacted to a typical Aussie celebration whose video is going viral. Australia, who beat New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, made sure that they celebrate their maiden title win with all the fanfare, but the situation became weird when some of the players began to drink not from their glasses, but shoes. Semi-final hero Matthew Wade was followed by Marcus Stoinis in this ‘ritual’ as they were surrounded by a vociferous bunch of players who egged them on.

Also Read | How Much Prize Money did Australia and New Zealand Win

A little disgusting way of celebrating no?? pic.twitter.com/H96vMlabC8— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 15, 2021

Meanwhile Akhtar found the celebrations ‘disgusting’ as he shared the video on his Twitter account with the caption, saying: “A little disgusting way of celebrating no??

Earlier Australia, riding on half centuries from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh knocked down the 177-run target set by New Zealand in Dubai. After a comprehensive win, the Aussies had the loudest laugh followed by an unending celebration. Besides popping champagne all over the dressing room, Finch and his men came up with different ways to cherish the moment.

The International Cricket Council shared a video on social media in which the likes of Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis could be seen pouring beer in a shoe and drinking as it is.

“Australia do a shoey in post-game celebrations | T20 World Cup 2021. How’s your Monday going?”: the ICC wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

An injury-ravaged Mitchell Marsh finally found his night of reckoning and glory as he led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title with his stroke-filled 77 that fashioned his team’s comfortable eight-wicket win over New Zealand, here on Sunday.

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here