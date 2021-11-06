T20 World Cup 2021: Australian Players Give Guard of Honour to Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo

Legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has played his final international game for West Indies on Saturday in the T20 World Cup. Unfortunately, the result of the match didn’t go in his favour as Australia hammered Windies by 8 wickets. The Australian players gave a guard of honour to Bravo and his teammate Chris Gayle after the match. Gayle has not officially announced his retirement from international cricket but according to reports, he has also played his last game for Windies.

Earlier, during the mid-inning break, the Windies players gave Bravo a lap of honour when they scored 157/7. Bravo was also seen doing the ‘champion’ dance with Australian opener David Warner after the match.

A West Indies guard of honour for Dwayne Bravo who calls it a day after appearing in all seven T20 World Cups and helping the team lift the trophy twice 🏆@RoyalStaglil | #LiveItLarge pic.twitter.com/9nGKwuhQUB— ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2021

During his illustrious career, Bravo scored 2968 runs and claimed 199 wickets in 164 ODIs. While the legend of T20 format hit 1255 runs and snared 78 scalps in the shortest format at the international level. He also represented Windies in 40 Tests where he scored 2200 runs and ends with 86 wickets under his kitty.

Ahead of the clash, Windies captain Kieron Pollard hailed Bravo for his contributions to the team for the past 17-18 years.

“Self-proclaimed, sir champion Bravo. What you’ve done for us in West Indies cricket is phenomenal. We as cricketers, me being younger to you, and a whole lot of all-rounders started a trend for West Indies cricket some 17 or 18 years ago, when you made your debut. And you’ve always been a joy, and a joyful character and more importantly a good friend," Pollard expressed his sentiments through a video on social media.

However, Bravo had a disappointing day in his final match as he scored just 10 runs from 12 balls. While he also ends his international career with a wicketless spell of 0/36 in his quota of four overs in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Bravo will continue playing the franchise cricket as he is currently the leading wicket-taker in the T20s with 533 scalps.

