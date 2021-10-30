‘You’ll See Him Puffing His Chest Out’: Pat Cummins Hopeful of Seeing David Warner Scoring Runs Against England

Opener David Warner’s inconsistent form was a major cause of concern for the Australian team. The batter had struggled with his form in the Indian Premier League and was even dropped from his franchise SunRisers Hyderabad’s playing XI and captaincy.

However, his fiery innings against Sri Lanka brought some respite in the Australian camp. Now, as the Aussies gear up for their clash against arch-rivals England on Saturday, speedster Pat Cummins believes Warner will be eager to score against the English Team. Speaking to The Guardian, the Aussie pacer added that Warner has been a huge player for Australia in the last decade and the team always believed in him.

“David’s a huge player for us. For the last decade, he’s been huge for Australian cricket. He’s fantastic and he likes to take on the big teams – I’m sure tomorrow you’ll see him puffing his chest out. It’s fantastic to see him back in the runs. We always knew they weren’t far away," Cummins was quoted as saying.

Cummins lauded Warner’s stroke playing abilities and said that he could make even reasonable run chases look easy. The pacer felt Warner showed that no total is safe enough if he is in good form and highlighted the importance of a good powerplay.

“You saw on Thursday how you can make a reasonable chase look pretty good if you get off to a good start. I think the powerplay is huge, and having confident batters in form that can really take that apart is just huge, it sets up the whole batting innings," he added.

In his 65 run innings off just 42 balls against Sri Lanka, Warner hit 10 boundaries and helped his team chase down the total of 155 runs in just 17 overs. Stitching an opening partnership of 70 runs with Aaron Finch (37 off 23 balls), he gave Australia the platform for the successful run chase.

Meanwhile, both Australia and England have remained undefeated in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far. Another victory will make their chances stronger for a semi-final berth.

